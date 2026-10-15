Yankees Projected To Lose Jazz Chisholm To AL Central Rival

The season that was for the New York Yankees came to yet another disappointing close, extending the club’s championship drought to yet another year; they last won the World Series in 2009.

Needless to say, the Yankees squad that gathers for Spring Training early next year will not be the same as the roster that was eliminated from the MLB postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays.

One of the players on the Yankees from this season who isn’t expected to return next season is infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had signed a one-year, $10.2 million deal with the club for 2026.

New York Yankees Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Linked To American League Central Rival

According to a recent piece for FanSided by Jake Elman, the Detroit Tigers are one of five potential landing spots for Chisholm.

He wrote:

“All signs point to the Tigers being aggressive in free agency, and we’ve already heard speculation about Tarik Skubal returning to the Motor City. If the Tigers signed Chisholm, that’d likely mean Gleyber Torres walks in free agency; that’d mark the second time in three years Chisholm replaced Torres at second base, after doing so with the Yankees following the 2024 season.

We initially thought about putting the Tigers atop the list, but concerns have already emerged about how Chisholm and veteran manager A.J. Hinch would mesh. Hmmm.”

Jazz Chisholm Is Coming Off His Second Year With The Yankees

Chisholm Jr. signed with Arizona as an international free agent in 2015 before reaching the majors with Miami in 2020.

He became an All-Star in 2022, hitting 14 homers with 45 RBIs and 12 steals in 60 games before a back injury ended his season. He moved from second base to center field in 2023 and later joined the Yankees in a July 2024 trade.

Chisholm made an immediate impact in New York, hitting four homers in his first three games and eventually posting 24 home runs and 40 steals that season.

He followed that by joining the 30-30 club in 2025, finishing with a career-high 30 homers and 30 steals while splitting time between second and third base.

This past season in New York, Chisholm hit .231 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI, along with a .711 OPS.