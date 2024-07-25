Yankees All-Star Trade Target’s ‘Brashness’ Causes Concern: Report

With just days remaining until the MLB deadline, Yankees trade rumors continue to percolate, and it is becoming increasingly likely that the team has at least one major move—if not, more—coming down before July ends. Ideally, they could cross multiple items off their checklist of needs in one deal, preferably with a versatile player who can play more than one position.

One of the best options could be Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm, because while he has primarily been a centerfielder in his career (184 starts), he has also played a significant number of games at second base (156 games started) and has been a fill-in as a shortstop (37 starts).

On paper, that makes him the ideal Yankees target, because he could replace struggling Gleyber Torres at second base, fill in for Anthony Volpe, who has also struggled, at shortstop and give Aaron Judge days off in centerfield. It helps, too, that he has been a leadoff hitter for the bulk of his career, a lineup role where the Yankees need help.

Oh, but of course, the game is not entirely played on paper, and that could be a problem for an eventual Yankees trade for Chisholm.

Jazz Chisholm’s Reputation Precedes at the Deadline

Despite the fact that he checks so many boxes as a target, there are concerns about how Chisholm would fit in the Yankees clubhouse, as well as worries about his durability over the years.

In an article at ESPN titled, “2024 MLB trade deadline: Inside New York Yankees’ plan,” team insider Jorge Castillo wrote about the potential for a Yankees trade for Chisholm: “ Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, who began his career as a second baseman, would give the Yankees some pop, but the organization has concerns about how his personality would fit inside the clubhouse, according to a league source.”

The Yankees are not alone, however, and Castillo is not the first to report concerns about Chisholm.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also noted that, “Fears about his ability to stay healthy and brashness have limited his market.”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported that the Phillies had no interest in trading for Chisholm, either.

Yankees Trade Talk: NY Clubhouse Could Be Ideal

But Chisholm has the ability to be a big-time hitter with speed and versatility. He was an All-Star in 2022, and is batting .251 this season, with a .325 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage. He has hit 13 home runs and stolen 21 bases. Chisholm would rank fourth on the Yankees in homers and first in steals for a decidedly plodding lineup.

The Yankees would also have him under team control for two years, a key factor in deciding whether the team wants to keep him as a long-term option at second or move him along if, indeed, his “brashness” proves unbearable.

At The Athletic, insider Ken Rosenthal quoted two sources acknowledging Chisholm’s questionably clubhouse fit for most teams: “It’s no secret,” the sources said.

But Rosenthal made the argument that, given his ability and the strong veteran leadership within the Yankees—do you really want to irritate Juan Soto and Judge?—he could actually be a viable option, perhaps attainable on the cheap.

Wrote Rosenthal: “As for Chisholm’s makeup, one Marlins person said he would be fine in the right clubhouse — a more veteran clubhouse than Miami’s. The Yankees, who have shown interest in Chisholm according to the New York Post, might be more willing than other clubs to absorb him.

“This season, the Yankees have embraced right-hander Marcus Stroman and left fielder Alex Verdugo, two players who, like Chisholm, occasionally come off as individualists.”