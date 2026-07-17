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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Admission on Yankees With Aaron Judge Out

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting ejected in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees entered the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, but before that, they were the worst teams in baseball throughout the end of June and into early July.

The struggles came while the Yankees played without their captain and best player, Aaron Judge, who has missed over a month with a rib injury.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Mindset With Judge Out

With Judge sidelined and the Yankees searching for answers, Jazz Chisholm Jr. revealed that he recently took it upon himself to step into a bigger leadership role in the clubhouse.

“We was going through a little drought and I just felt like we needed it as a team and I feel like a lot of guys in the clubhouse trust me and they know I play with a lot of passion and all I really want to do is win,” Chisholm Jr. admitted. “I know I’m a guy that really talks about myself a lot, but at the end of the day, I wanna win more than that so just felt like it was time for me to say something, rally the troops and it worked.”

“We got the best in the world on our team and with him missing it’s hard for anybody to step up when he’s normally that role so sometimes you just gotta step in the big man’s shoes.”

When Is Judge Returning?

This remains the question everyone in New York is asking. According to reports, the Yankees will provide an update on Judge’s imaging from the All-Star break Friday.

That should offer a clearer outlook on when he can begin ramping up his return.

In the time being, the Yankees enter their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 54-42 record. They will likely have to continue navigating without their star player in the immediate future.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Admission on Yankees With Aaron Judge Out

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