Yankees Trade Brings Ex-Mets Star Infielder Back to New York

Amid a wave of speculation about whom the Yankees might pursue ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the team made a surprise move for a fallen star whose attempts to revive his career this season had stalled — JD Davis, who was designated for assignment by the A’s last week after a slow start to 2024.

The Yankees gave up minor league infielder Jordan Groshans to acquire Davis plus cash considerations from the A’s on Sunday.

Davis can play third base and first base, as well as the outfield, but is his versatility on the infield that will make him valuable to a Yankees club that has seen DJ LeMahieu struggle at third and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (who has also struggled) go down with an arm injury at first base.

Davis could not find a contract this offseason after he played well as the Giants’ third baseman last year—he logged 144 games in San Francisco, 116 of which came at third base. He started nine games at first base and has played 72 games at first in his career.

JD Davis Excelled With the Mets

Davis is 31 and had his best seasons in MLB with the crosstown Mets, including a 2019 season in which he hit .307 with 22 homers and 57 RBI. That was Davis’ third season in the big leagues, and while his career looked promising at that point, he never quite matched those numbers again.

He will get a chance, at least in the short term, to breathe life into his flagging career in the coming weeks with the Yankees. Davis batted just .236 for the A’s in 39 games this year, posting an on-base percentage of just .304 and a .366 slugging percentage. He’s capable of better than that, and if he gets a chance to fill in for the ailing Rizzo, he could earn himself a job.

The Yankees brought up fast-moving rookie first baseman Ben Rice from Triple-A last week, but after tearing up the minors, Rice has gone just 3-for-14 to start the season in the big leagues. Davis could be next in line to fill in for Rizzo.

Yankees Need a Stopgap Option

Davis is no star, but he is a reliable glove and an average bat. At this point, the Yankees will accept that. Perhaps being back in New York could rekindle Davis’s 2019 Mets breakout season.

The Mets likes Davis, but ultimately could not figure out where to play him, and the team cycled through managers and coaches, with Davis zig-zagging among third base, the outfield and first base, never quite able to get comfortable anywhere.

“I had to figure it out on my own,” he told The Athletic in July 2023. “We want to put our best selves forward and perform at our best. You have the ability to help us prepare. I’m a big preparer. If you give me 24 hours to prepare, ‘This is what you’re doing tomorrow,’ that’s greatly appreciated.

“There’s that anxiety coming to the field that I’ve got to cross my Ts and dot my Is, I need to get reps in left field, I need to get reps at third base. In two hours, I’m going to know what position I’m going to play.”

He might not get that luxury with the injury-strapped Yankees. But he is, at least, back in New York.