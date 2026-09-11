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Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Mets Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 14: Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Target Field on July 14, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the New York Mets (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers on July 22, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter did an interview with Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan: “Let’s just go right back to 9/11. You were playing for the Yankees. You’re living in the New York area. How did that moment change you personally?”

Jeter: “I’ll tell you what. For the first time, you’re sitting there saying, I’m just a baseball player. It doesn’t mean anything at all. And everyone was asking, when are you going to get back to playing? And I’m like, do we even really need to get back to playing? But we had the chance to meet so many family members that had lost loved ones. And it was a common theme when we talked to them. It was memories that they had going to Yankee Stadium. They’re still watching us every night. We were in a playoff hunt at that particular time. And I think that’s when it clicked for us that we said, listen, we can’t change anything, obviously, that happened. But what we can try to do is just provide some entertainment for even three hours a day and give people something to cheer for. And we took that responsibility seriously.”

Jeter spent all 20 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Yankees.

He helped lead the franchise to five World Series titles.

Their last title came during the 2009 season (when Jeter was on the roster).

Looking At The Yankees

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning grand slam with teammate Austin Wells #28 against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Mets

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Mets Series

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