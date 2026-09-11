Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Mets Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the New York Mets (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Heartfelt Statement

Ahead of Friday’s game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter did an interview with Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan: “Let’s just go right back to 9/11. You were playing for the Yankees. You’re living in the New York area. How did that moment change you personally?”

Jeter: “I’ll tell you what. For the first time, you’re sitting there saying, I’m just a baseball player. It doesn’t mean anything at all. And everyone was asking, when are you going to get back to playing? And I’m like, do we even really need to get back to playing? But we had the chance to meet so many family members that had lost loved ones. And it was a common theme when we talked to them. It was memories that they had going to Yankee Stadium. They’re still watching us every night. We were in a playoff hunt at that particular time. And I think that’s when it clicked for us that we said, listen, we can’t change anything, obviously, that happened. But what we can try to do is just provide some entertainment for even three hours a day and give people something to cheer for. And we took that responsibility seriously.”

Jeter spent all 20 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Yankees.

He helped lead the franchise to five World Series titles.

Their last title came during the 2009 season (when Jeter was on the roster).

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.