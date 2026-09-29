New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Playoffs

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx for Game 1 of their Wild Card series.

The Yankees played their final game of the 2026 regular season on Friday.

Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 5-Word Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Best time of the year!!!”

There were over 12,000 likes on Jeter’s post in less than one hour.

Comments On Jeter’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@zenjengomez: “Obsessed with their jerseys 😍”

@vinnyo1965: “Not the same without you!!!”

@msjennag29: “Absolutely beautiful photo 😍😍😍😍”

@mmondo8503: “Mr. November 🐐”

@micheledm12: “This needs to be framed and hung in your home!”

@the_life_of_hankeezy: “Suit up Cap 🧢”

@joeycheesesteaks: “Got that right 👏 LFG Yankees”

@jhojandyh: “I have a great feeling about this year 💙”

@brendan1ee: “Need you at Short captain”

Looking At Jeter

Jeter spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

He helped lead the franchise to five World Series titles (including their most recent which was in 2009).

Over 2,747 career games, Jeter batted .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBIs, 1,923 runs and 358 stolen bases.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They beat the Red Sox in the same series (in three games) last year.