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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Playoffs

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 14: Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Target Field on July 14, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx for Game 1 of their Wild Card series.

The Yankees played their final game of the 2026 regular season on Friday.

Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 5-Word Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees participates during batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 7, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Best time of the year!!!”

There were over 12,000 likes on Jeter’s post in less than one hour.

Comments On Jeter’s Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a game winning RBI hit in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@zenjengomez: “Obsessed with their jerseys 😍”

@vinnyo1965: “Not the same without you!!!”

@msjennag29: “Absolutely beautiful photo 😍😍😍😍”

GettyAmerican League All-Star Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees during the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@mmondo8503: “Mr. November 🐐”

@micheledm12: “This needs to be framed and hung in your home!”

@the_life_of_hankeezy: “Suit up Cap 🧢”

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the last game of the season at Fenway Park on September 28, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@joeycheesesteaks: “Got that right 👏 LFG Yankees”

@jhojandyh: “I have a great feeling about this year 💙”

@brendan1ee: “Need you at Short captain”

Looking At Jeter

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before playing the Tampa Bay Rays on September 8, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jeter spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

He helped lead the franchise to five World Series titles (including their most recent which was in 2009).

Over 2,747 career games, Jeter batted .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBIs, 1,923 runs and 358 stolen bases.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs out his two-run double during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They beat the Red Sox in the same series (in three games) last year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Playoffs

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