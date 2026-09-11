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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Heartfelt 24-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands on deck in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals on July11,2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the New York Mets.

The Yankees will look to keep their momentum after sweeping the Colorado Rockies.

Derek Jeter Sends Out Heartfelt 24-Word Post

GettyDerek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Target Field on July 14, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of their game on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “25 years later, we continue to honor the lives we lost on 9/11 and the heroics of our first responders. We will never forget.”

There were over 10,000 likes on Jeter’s post in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dmjeter02: “We will never forget, you word it beautifully ❤️!”

@nyyhistory: “❤️❤️❤️”

@ryevino: “Thank you for always being our city’s ultimate and true Captain❤️ #re2pect #neverforget”

GettyDerek Jeter of the New York Yankees speaks at a media availability after announcing that the 2014 season will be his last before retiring at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 19, 2014 in Tampa, Florida.

@alyssa.mouse: “Wow, it’s so hard to believe it’s been this long already! 😢 So many lives lost, many people stepped up to help and brought hope to the world and still to this day, we would never forget about everything that unfolded on this dark day 25 years ago! 😞❤️”

@theyankeespulse: “@derekjeter 🐐🐐🐐”

@joeyg206: “We never forget captain will be at tonight’s game in honor! 🇺🇸”

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@jbayly2: “I just got done watching the mlb.tv special. When America Took the Field. And everything everybody said really touched home. Especially what you and your fellow teammates did for that young girl. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

@ckailath: “The caption on and off the baseball field 🔥”

@georrod1287: “Yankees fans will always love you you weren’t just a good shortstop but seeing you from afar I could tell what kinda of human being you are always grew up admiring you from close even from far because of not just your play but because of your character you’ll always be every kids favorite player and captain of the Yankees forever”

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees warms up in the batters box prior to the start of the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jeter spent all 20 years of his career with the Yankees.

He helped the franchise win five World Series titles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Heartfelt 24-Word Post

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