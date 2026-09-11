New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Heartfelt 24-Word Post

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the New York Mets.

The Yankees will look to keep their momentum after sweeping the Colorado Rockies.

Derek Jeter Sends Out Heartfelt 24-Word Post

Ahead of their game on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “25 years later, we continue to honor the lives we lost on 9/11 and the heroics of our first responders. We will never forget.”

There were over 10,000 likes on Jeter’s post in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dmjeter02: “We will never forget, you word it beautifully ❤️!”

@nyyhistory: “❤️❤️❤️”

@ryevino: “Thank you for always being our city’s ultimate and true Captain❤️ #re2pect #neverforget”

@alyssa.mouse: “Wow, it’s so hard to believe it’s been this long already! 😢 So many lives lost, many people stepped up to help and brought hope to the world and still to this day, we would never forget about everything that unfolded on this dark day 25 years ago! 😞❤️”

@theyankeespulse: “@derekjeter 🐐🐐🐐”

@joeyg206: “We never forget captain will be at tonight’s game in honor! 🇺🇸”

@jbayly2: “I just got done watching the mlb.tv special. When America Took the Field. And everything everybody said really touched home. Especially what you and your fellow teammates did for that young girl. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

@ckailath: “The caption on and off the baseball field 🔥”

@georrod1287: “Yankees fans will always love you you weren’t just a good shortstop but seeing you from afar I could tell what kinda of human being you are always grew up admiring you from close even from far because of not just your play but because of your character you’ll always be every kids favorite player and captain of the Yankees forever”

Jeter spent all 20 years of his career with the Yankees.

He helped the franchise win five World Series titles.