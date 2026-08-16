New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are finishing their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are looking to avoid a sweep (and snap a three-game losing skid).

UPDATE: The Yankees won 4-3.

Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

Earlier this month, Sharlee Jeter (who is the sister of Yankees legend Derek Jeter) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Missing you every single day. Happy Heavenly birthday, my brother. #UncleGerald”

Gerald Williams played part of seven seasons for the Yankees.

He passed away in 2022.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Alex Rodriguez: “❤️❤️❤️”

Andruw Jones: “🎉🙏🏾”

Cecil Fielder: “Man G. Miss u my brotha.”

@jdleachy: “Words cannot express how much I miss G…. @kjhitting and I were just talking about him last Tuesday on our monthly fishing 🎣 venture……🕊️🕊️🕊️”

@g124643: “Ice Williams was a nice player for my Braves💪🏾💪🏾”

@j9me: “The sweetest the most gentle soul I ever met! I ever met! Happy Heavenly Birthday ❤️”

@ralphcintron8: “Gone to soon took dj under his wing early on in ny”

@lillyrican2018: “I love that photo.❤️❤️”

@albie21take2: “🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻”

@Stellar_Justin_Lopez: “Still can’t believe he’s gone. RIP”

@nancyandchris12: “I am so very sorry for the loss of ur friend. May he rest in eternal peace 🙏🏻”

Looking At Williams

Williams was picked in the 14th round of the 1987 MLB Draft.

He also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Miami Marlins over 14 seasons in the MLB.