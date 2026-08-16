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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 14: Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Target Field on July 14, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are finishing their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are looking to avoid a sweep (and snap a three-game losing skid).

UPDATE: The Yankees won 4-3.

Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets on May 15, 2014 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Earlier this month, Sharlee Jeter (who is the sister of Yankees legend Derek Jeter) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Missing you every single day. Happy Heavenly birthday, my brother. #UncleGerald”

Gerald Williams played part of seven seasons for the Yankees.

He passed away in 2022.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Alex Rodriguez: “❤️❤️❤️”

Andruw Jones: “🎉🙏🏾”

Cecil Fielder: “Man G. Miss u my brotha.”

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees speaks to the crowd as Michael Jordan (2nd-R) Dave Winfield (3rd-R), Cal Ripken Jr. and Gerald Williams (L) look on during Derek Jeter Day on September 7, 2014 before the game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@jdleachy: “Words cannot express how much I miss G…. @kjhitting and I were just talking about him last Tuesday on our monthly fishing 🎣 venture……🕊️🕊️🕊️”

@g124643: “Ice Williams was a nice player for my Braves💪🏾💪🏾”

@j9me: “The sweetest the most gentle soul I ever met! I ever met! Happy Heavenly Birthday ❤️”

@ralphcintron8: “Gone to soon took dj under his wing early on in ny”

GettyOutfielder Gerald Williams of the New York Yankees stares back at the pitchers mound as he awaits the ball during an at-bat during the Yankees’ 6-3 victory over the Oakland A’s at the Oakland County Coliseum in Oakland, California.

@lillyrican2018: “I love that photo.❤️❤️”

@albie21take2: “🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻”

@Stellar_Justin_Lopez: “Still can’t believe he’s gone. RIP”

@nancyandchris12: “I am so very sorry for the loss of ur friend. May he rest in eternal peace 🙏🏻”

Looking At Williams

GettyA portrait of Yankees” of Gerald Williams #17 taken during the New York Yankees” Media Day at Legends Field in Tampa, Florida.

Williams was picked in the 14th round of the 1987 MLB Draft.

He also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Miami Marlins over 14 seasons in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

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