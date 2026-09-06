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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 15: American League All-Star Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees during the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres will play the final game of their series in California.

The Yankees and Padres are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyAmerican League All-Star Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the crowd before his first at bat during the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During their series with the Padres, Derek Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Her post had over 800 likes.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the Queen of our castle! #LOLA”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

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