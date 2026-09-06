New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres will play the final game of their series in California.

The Yankees and Padres are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Padres, Derek Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Her post had over 800 likes.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the Queen of our castle! #LOLA”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments: