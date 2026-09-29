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Derek Jeter’s Sister Sends Out Heartfelt Post For New York Yankees Legend

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands on deck in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals on July11,2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up their three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).

Last week, the franchise honored legendary pitcher CC Sabathia.

MLB wrote (on September 25): “The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 👏”

Derek Jeter’s Sister Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees walks off the field in the eighth inning and is congratulated by Derek Jeter #2 during Game One of the ALCS against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2009 in New York, New York.

Following the big day, Derek Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “My heart is overflowing with pride. So happy for you, CC! Your LegaCCy is cemented in history. And Amber…you already know! Thanks for including me and my guy! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 #TillTheWheelsFallOff #52”

Comments On Her Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees poses with his family, father Charles mother Dorothy and sister Sharlee, during pregame ceremonies prior to the start of the last regular season game at Yankee Stadium between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees on September 21, 2008 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

CC Sabathia: “Family 🙏🏾❤️”

Amber Sabathia: “💙💙💙”

@ginnydantonio: “Beautiful pictures of amazing people! Congratulations! 👏🏽🎊👏🙌🔥”

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees looks on after surrendering a third inning home run against Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 8, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter, Jorge Posada and Andruw Jones were among the people to like Sharlee’s post.

Looking At CC

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees throws against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas.

Sabathia had an incredible 19-year MLB career.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Hall of Famer then played his final 11 seasons for the Yankees.

In 2009, they won the World Series title (which is their most recent).

New York Yankees wrote (via X) on September 25: “CC Sabathia learned to play baseball by playing catch in the backyard with his mom Margie. Now, he passes his love of the game to his son, Carsten Charles Sabathia III, who was drafted by the Brewers in this year’s MLB Draft 💙 @CC_Sabathia continued the Sabathia Legacy as he threw today’s ceremonial first pitch to his son Carsten ⚾”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Derek Jeter’s Sister Sends Out Heartfelt Post For New York Yankees Legend

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