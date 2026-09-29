Derek Jeter’s Sister Sends Out Heartfelt Post For New York Yankees Legend

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up their three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).

Last week, the franchise honored legendary pitcher CC Sabathia.

MLB wrote (on September 25): “The Yankees honor CC Sabathia with a plaque in Monument Park and retire his No. 52 👏”

Derek Jeter’s Sister Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Following the big day, Derek Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “My heart is overflowing with pride. So happy for you, CC! Your LegaCCy is cemented in history. And Amber…you already know! Thanks for including me and my guy! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 #TillTheWheelsFallOff #52”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

CC Sabathia: “Family 🙏🏾❤️”

Amber Sabathia: “💙💙💙”

@ginnydantonio: “Beautiful pictures of amazing people! Congratulations! 👏🏽🎊👏🙌🔥”

Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter, Jorge Posada and Andruw Jones were among the people to like Sharlee’s post.

Looking At CC

Sabathia had an incredible 19-year MLB career.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Hall of Famer then played his final 11 seasons for the Yankees.

In 2009, they won the World Series title (which is their most recent).

New York Yankees wrote (via X) on September 25: “CC Sabathia learned to play baseball by playing catch in the backyard with his mom Margie. Now, he passes his love of the game to his son, Carsten Charles Sabathia III, who was drafted by the Brewers in this year’s MLB Draft 💙 @CC_Sabathia continued the Sabathia Legacy as he threw today’s ceremonial first pitch to his son Carsten ⚾”