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Yankees World Series Champ Sends Out 10-Word Post After Heartbreaking Loss

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Joba Chamberlain looks on during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They most recently lost by a score of 3-2 on Friday night (in the 10th inning).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote:Luis Campusano hits a 2-run walk-off home run off Paul Blackburn. Padres win 3-2 in 10. Yankees are 80-61. Yankees are 4 games behind the Rays in the AL East and 3.5 games ahead of the Red Sox for the top wild-card spot.”

Yankees World Series Champ Sends Out 10-Word Post

GettyJoba Chamberlain #62 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 28, 2013 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the tough loss, former Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain sent out a post to X.

He wrote: “Unbelievable. Go get em tomorrow. Live to play another day”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@MGLaValva: “Not Unbelievable. It’s UNACCEPTABLE!”

@Elprez_epm: “Booneball”

@xpukex: “You gotta go with your best ..not going with bednar is criminal…manager of the year just cost us the division right there …I’m frigging sick right now”

@BrendanF_Wendt: “Would you want the next day to be an afternoon game so you can get back in the saddle, or an evening game so you can prep a bit more for a team you only face once?”

GettyJackson Merrill #3, and Freddy Fermin #54 celebrate with Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres after his two run walk off home run to defeat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees still have two more games with the Padres (the series ends on Sunday).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyLuis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres runs to first base after connecting for a two run walk off home run to defeat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 74-67 record in 141 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees World Series Champ Sends Out 10-Word Post After Heartbreaking Loss

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