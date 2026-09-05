Yankees World Series Champ Sends Out 10-Word Post After Heartbreaking Loss

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They most recently lost by a score of 3-2 on Friday night (in the 10th inning).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Luis Campusano hits a 2-run walk-off home run off Paul Blackburn. Padres win 3-2 in 10. Yankees are 80-61. Yankees are 4 games behind the Rays in the AL East and 3.5 games ahead of the Red Sox for the top wild-card spot.”

Yankees World Series Champ Sends Out 10-Word Post

After the tough loss, former Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain sent out a post to X.

He wrote: “Unbelievable. Go get em tomorrow. Live to play another day”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@MGLaValva: “Not Unbelievable. It’s UNACCEPTABLE!”

@Elprez_epm: “Booneball”

@xpukex: “You gotta go with your best ..not going with bednar is criminal…manager of the year just cost us the division right there …I’m frigging sick right now”

@BrendanF_Wendt: “Would you want the next day to be an afternoon game so you can get back in the saddle, or an evening game so you can prep a bit more for a team you only face once?”

The Yankees still have two more games with the Padres (the series ends on Sunday).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

The Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 74-67 record in 141 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.