Yankees World Series Champion Sends Out 4-Word Anthony Volpe Post

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 10-3 (in the Bronx).

With the victory, they swept the three-game series.

Anthony Volpe made his return to the MLB.

He had a huge night, with three hits (including a grand slam).

Yankees Champion Sends Out 4-Word Volpe Post

During the game, Yankees World Series Champion Joba Chamberlain sent out a post about Volpe.

His post had over 500 likes.

He wrote: “Volpe, have a day!!!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@Karl_VanVoorhis: “That curtain call was awesome.”

@usafloridaman1: “So happy for the kid.”

@1tonyg: “He Did!!”

@TheStrikeZone4: “Happy for him”

@_DennyBoo: “That was awesome! Happy for him. 🫶🏽”

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft (out of high school).

Right now, Volpe is batting .251 with 44 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Some talk tonight about how many homegrown Yankees are in the lineup, but also interesting: Up the middle, four first-round pick Yankees: C Wells 2018 2B Volpe 2019 CF Jones 2022 SS Lombard 2023”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 84-62 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games at home).

Following the Rockies, the Yankees will now remain at home to host Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night in the Bronx.

Gary Sheffield Jr. of YANKEES UNLOADED wrote: “It’s the Rockies, yes But that’s a sweep the Yankees had to have 3 games back with the Rays loss to Atlanta (finally) Dismal Mets starting tomorrow night!”