Joe Girardi Drops Honest Quote on Yankees After Early Playoff Exit

The New York Yankees are about a week removed from their postseason elimination after the Tampa Bay Rays swept them in the ALDS.

They’re now going on 17 consecutive seasons without a World Series title, and many believe the team’s standards and culture must change if it wants to compete for championships rather than simply earn postseason bids.

However, longtime Yankees manager and current YES Network color commentator Joe Girardi sees things a bit differently.

Girardi Drops Honest Quote About Yankees’ Playoff Exit

Appearing on the New York Post Sports Show with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on Tuesday, Girardi said he believes the Yankees’ roster isn’t far off from being a championship-caliber team.

However, he believes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s health played a key role in the team’s inability to advance and reach its full potential.

“I think health continues to haunt this team,” Girardi said. “I really do. You’re playing with Aaron Judge for four and a half months. You don’t have him the playoffs, don’t have Stanton for five months, you lose guys during the course of the year… I believe the talent was there. I expected them to go further. But without Aaron Judge it changes the whole complexion of the lineup. And even if he was somewhat not the typical Aaron Judge because he missed so much time, he still changes the lineup.

“And I just don’t think they ever really had there full lineup that they felt good about it… I believe there’s enough talent there.”

Joe Girardi Tells Us If Yankees Have An Accountability Issue + Latest On Aaron Boone ALL NEW The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman PREMIERES NOW! 📺: https://t.co/rOKEgT7m0G https://t.co/7gLAjvUtTJ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 13, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York is in an interesting spot heading into the fall and winter as it decides how to approach the team’s future.

The front office must evaluate the coaching staff, including whether manager Aaron Boone will return with just one year remaining on his contract. The Yankees must also decide how to construct the roster, with several players set to hit free agency.