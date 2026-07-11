Joe Girardi Makes Honest Statement About Struggling New York Yankees Player

On Saturday, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

Austin Wells finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

Just Baseball wrote: “Austin Wells home runs: 38 games before Thursday: 1 HR Last 2 games: 2 HR 💪 He’s starting to find his swing again!”

Joe Girardi Makes Statement About Struggling Yankee

While Wells has played better as of late, he is having a very tough season.

The 26-year-old came into Saturday batting .153 with 29 hits, six home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and one stolen base in 64 games.

In a recent interview with ESPN New York, Joe Girardi spoke about Wells.

Girardi: “If Austin Wells, let’s just say he can hit .230 the rest of the year, .220, and can hit some home runs and drive in some runs, who cares about what he did the first three and a half months? That’s my message to him. Forget it. You know, when you look up, your numbers are not going to be where you want them to be at the end of the year. But they can be the last two and a half months and if you do that, you become extremely valuable.”

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Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

During the 2024 season, Wells helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (on July 8): “26,349 players have had at least 200 plate appearances in a single season this past century. Austin Wells is currently having one of the 100 worst seasons by a batter in the last 100 years with his 33 wRC+.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees came into Saturday’s matchup as the second-place team in the American League East with a 52-42 record in 94 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-22 in 51 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Yankees will return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.

Currently, they are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.