Joe Girardi Makes Honest Statement About New York Yankees All-Star

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at Nationals Park).

The Yankees are coming off an impressive 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (on Thursday) in Florida.

Ben Rice finished with two home runs and five RBIs.

Joe Girardi Makes Honest Statement About Rice

Ahead of Friday’s game, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi spoke about Rice (via YES Network).

Girardi: “He plays it with a lot of joy, and he’s very happy all the time and I think it helps him deal with the frustrations that you go through during the course of a season. He struggled in June… In July, he has been fantastic… Ben Rice came up big yesterday and in some big moments. Happy to see it, and he deserves to be an All-Star.”

Rice comes into their series with the Nationals batting .275 with 90 hits, 28 home runs, 65 RBIs, 63 runs and two stolen bases in 88 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The 27-year-old has been an incredible story, as he was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Social Media On Rice

Here’s what people have been saying about Rice recently:

Eric Hubbs: “We all hoped that the hard hit metrics would come around and the bad luck would reverse for Ben Rice this year, but 28 homers and we’re still a full series away from the All Star Break?? What a monster”

Ryan Garcia: “Ben Rice is up to a 161 wRC+ on the season. He’s slugging .590 with 28 HRs and 65 RBIs. Much-needed wake up from him in this series. Good chance he has a 40-45 HR season with 110-120 RBIs which just looks so pretty on a player’s stat page.”

Just Baseball: “Ben Rice in July (8 games): 10-for-29 (.345) 5 HR 11 RBI 253 wRC+ 0.6 fWAR After a slow June, he’s picked it right back up in July!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 51-42 record in 93 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.