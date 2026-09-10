Joe Girardi Says Latest Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury News ‘Scares’ Him

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their series with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night as they look for the sweep.

Ahead of the game, however, the Yankees officially placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the IL with a sprained thumb after he slid into a base on Tuesday night, which forced him to leave the game.

Joe Girardi Speaks on Chisholm Jr.’s Injury

Speaking pregame with YES Network, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi discussed Chisholm Jr.’s injury and revealed that the most recent report saying he will likely not do any baseball activities for at least 7-10 days before ramping up “scares me a little bit.”

“The fact that he’s not doing anything for 7-to-10 days scares me a little bit when it’s not baseball activities,” Girardi said. “I don’t think Ryan McMahon was down that long, but they’re going to do a lot of treatment and that’s why you have that removal splint… and hopefully they can get it to calm down and get it strong and healthy. The last two or three weeks he’s been playing great… hopefully it’s not too long.”

“I’ve been extremely impressed with his mental toughness and his resiliency.” – Joe Girardi on Will Warren’s 2026 performance pic.twitter.com/J5VR7KvILw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 10, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

Chisholm Jr. has dealt with plenty of ups and downs at the plate this year, but he’s found a rhythm over the last month, as Girardi mentioned.

He has played 134 games and posted 68 runs, 107 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases in 461 at-bats. Chisholm Jr. is currently owns a .232 batting average, a .403 slugging percentage, and a .715 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Thursday night with an 83-62 overall record, which has them 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East and the No. 1 seed in the AL as a whole.

After the series finale against Colorado, they’ll have a quick turnaround and start a three-game set with the New York Mets beginning Friday at Yankee Stadium.