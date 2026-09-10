Yankees World Series Champion Makes Bold Anthony Volpe Statement

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for the final game of their series with the Colorado Rockies.

They are coming off a 6-1 win on Wednesday night.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had called up Anthony Volpe.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain.”

World Series Champ Makes Bold Anthony Volpe Statement

Following the news, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about Volpe (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “Now, I’m glad you mentioned second base because the Yankees have a new second baseman tonight, although it is a familiar face in Anthony Volpe. Joe, what’s the toughest thing when a guy’s playing a new position for the first time at the big-league level?”

Girardi: “Well, I think for him, it’s the turn, the double play, because he’s not looking at the first baseman now. He’s got his back to him, and it’s something he has to get used to. He’s athletic enough. It should not be a problem. I think he’s going to have a lot of range at second base. He goes to his left really, really well, so I think he’ll make good plays in that first-second base hole. And he’s got enough arm strength to turn the double play. So I think it’s going to fit him well. And here’s the great thing. He’s got an opportunity to show the Yankees something. He’s been playing really well in Triple-A. And we’re not asking for him to come up and hit 10 homers in 28 games, but he’s swinging the bat really well and he’s in a good headspace and he’s got a chance to do something special.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, Volpe had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.