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MLB Insider Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s New York Yankees Future

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on ahead of game one of the Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Mets.

MLB Insider Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s Future

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is seen during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Anthony Volpe made his return to the Yankees last week (after getting called up from Triple-A).

He has been solid since getting back to the MLB.

In his first game (on Thursday), Volpe hit a grand slam.

In a recent episode of Pinstripe Post, Joel Sherman spoke about Volpe (via New York Post Sports).

Sherman: “I think that there are really good season possibilities for Anthony Volpe. I think that step one, there were two pressure points. Step one was shortstop, step two is New York. He is off of shortstop. I think that is liberating for him as much as he wanted it to work at that position. I also think it would be liberating for him outside New York as much as he wants it to work in New York. But if you told me that he’d be the second baseman next year, and that he’d be Caleb Durbin and have a three to three-and-a-half WAR with 15 homers and 24 steals and a 710 OPS… where you look and go, not a superstar, but… it really helped winning.”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees connects on his second inning RBI base hit against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old is batting .245 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 60 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 86-63 record in 149 games.

Right now, they are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Insider Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s New York Yankees Future

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