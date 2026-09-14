MLB Insider Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s New York Yankees Future

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Mets.

MLB Insider Makes Statement On Anthony Volpe’s Future

Anthony Volpe made his return to the Yankees last week (after getting called up from Triple-A).

He has been solid since getting back to the MLB.

In his first game (on Thursday), Volpe hit a grand slam.

In a recent episode of Pinstripe Post, Joel Sherman spoke about Volpe (via New York Post Sports).

Sherman: “I think that there are really good season possibilities for Anthony Volpe. I think that step one, there were two pressure points. Step one was shortstop, step two is New York. He is off of shortstop. I think that is liberating for him as much as he wanted it to work at that position. I also think it would be liberating for him outside New York as much as he wants it to work in New York. But if you told me that he’d be the second baseman next year, and that he’d be Caleb Durbin and have a three to three-and-a-half WAR with 15 homers and 24 steals and a 710 OPS… where you look and go, not a superstar, but… it really helped winning.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old is batting .245 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 60 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 86-63 record in 149 games.

Right now, they are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.