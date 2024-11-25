Yankees Could Seek Reunion With Free Agent Despite 2 Tommy Johns

Lost in the shuffle of the Yankees‘ often short-handed bullpen situation throughout the 2024 season was the fact that they lost what was expected to be a key piece of their setup arsenal–perhaps even morphing into their closer this year–just four innings innings into the year.

Of course, the Yankees were also cautious when it came to the power arm of Jonathan Loaisiga, with the full understanding that injuries had torpedoed his 2023 season (as well has his first three years in the Bronx) and that his trips to the DL for arm-related issues were frequent. And after just three appearances this season, Loaisiga tore his UCL and needed Tommy John surgery.

It was his second Tommy John surgery in his career. That’s generally not great for a power pitcher who touches 98 on his fastball.

The timing was particularly poor for Loaisiga, who has been with the Yankees for all of his seven-year career, during which he has gone 19-11 with a 3.44 ERA. Loaisiga is a free agent this offseason and is hoping to secure a deal for 2025 as he rehabs from the elbow surgery. The Yankees have, at least, some interest in bringing him back, according to a report in the New York Post.

Yankees Scouting Jonathan Loaisiga

According to reporter Mark Sanchez, the Yankees were one of 14 MLB teams to send scouts to watch Loaisiga throw this week as he attempts to land a contract.

“The Yankees were among a handful of teams that sent a scout to see Jonathan Loaisiga this week, a source said Saturday, as the right-hander recovers from UCL surgery that ended his last guaranteed season in The Bronx in April,” Sanchez wrote. “Seven months after surgery, Loaisiga is throwing from 90 feet in Houston and said to be ‘feeling great,’ aiming to begin throwing bullpen sessions in January.”

The normal recovery time from Tommy John surgery is 10-12 months. With a ramp-up period, it could be expected that Loaisiga could be ready to go in early 2025.

When he suffered the injury, Loaisiga admitted some frustration but said he had the “will” to return.

“It’s very frustrating,” Loáisiga said, via MLB.com. “I’m going to end up losing the rest of the season. It’s a tough moment to deal with. At the same time, there’s a will inside. I want to be out there pitching. You have to use that as motivation and rely on that to carry you in a moment like this.”