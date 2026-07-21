Yankees Veteran Defends his Actions That led to Benches Clearing Against Pirates

The New York Yankees 2026 season has been going well despite the litany of injuries that could have held them back, and in the second half thus far, they’re off to an up-and-down start.

After losing their first two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees won their series finale and opened up their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a victory, but that game on Monday wasn’t without controversy. During the game, the benches ended up clearing due to two players having words, and now, the Yankee at the middle of all that has justified and defended his actions that led to the benches clearing.

Jose Caballero Defends his Actions

That Yankee would be shortstop Jose Caballero, who has played a big role for this team in 2026, but on Monday, his role was seemingly agitator, as he disrupted Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana to the point that the two exchanged words. It wasn’t anything vicious that Caballero did, but reportedly Santana’s frustration with Caballero’s manipulation of the pitch clock, and after the game, the Yankees infielder defended his actions.

“If you get frustrated, I’m winning. For me, it’s a battle in the box. I’m trying to win the battle. If you’re not concentrating 100 percent, I think I’m winning,” Caballero said.

This hasn’t been the first time that a pitcher has shown frustration with Caballero, as he uses every second of the pitch clock before getting ready in the box, something that has messed with pitchers timings since Caballero made it to the big leagues during the pitch clock era. Clearly though, there’s a strategy behind it, and as the 29-year-old shortstop mentions, if a pitcher is thinking about that rather than thinking about how to get him out, he’s already won the mind games before a pitch has been thrown.

Caballero Plays a key Role for the New York Yankees

In 2026, Caballero has become invaluable to this Yankees squad given the injuries and struggles to Anthony Volpe, and now, he’s seemingly become Aaron Boone’s preference up the middle. In 86 games this season, Caballero is hitting .247 with a .691 OPS alongside 10 home runs and 37 RBI, and while it’s not elite production, given the alternatives, he’s been an overall positive for a Yankees team that has needed every available body this season.

As for his pitch clock antics, Santana isn’t the first to get annoyed by Caballero, as he uses every second up to the 8-second mark where a hitter needs to be ready before he gets ready, and sometimes, like on Monday, it messes with the pitchers timing so much that they outwardly show that frustration.

It’s not the intentional outcome that Caballero is looking for, but if the pitcher is more worried about his timing and whether or not the 29-year-old is in the box, rather than thinking about the pitch or how to get him out, it’s a win for the Yankees, especially as they came away winners 8-5 in the series opening game on Monday.