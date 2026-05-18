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New York Yankees Get José Caballero News Before Blue Jays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will host the Toronto Blue Jays for the first of a three-game series.

They are coming off a road trip where they won just two out of nine games.

The Yankees have been without José Caballero since May 11.

They wrote (via X) on May 12: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF José Caballero on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger fracture. • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Yankees Get José Caballero  News

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, the Yankees got an update on Caballero.

Meredith Marakovits of YES Network wrote: “José Caballero said he’s doing some baseball activities today for the first time since landing on the IL #yankees”

Caballero had been off to a strong start to the 2026 season.

Before the injury, he was batting .259 with 35 hits, four home runs, 13 RBI’s, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 41 games.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “José Caballero will/did play catch today, Aaron Boone said. He’s already been fielding, but not throwing, the last few days. Boone added he still has a chance to spend the minimum 10 days on the IL, but the #Yankees will see how the next few days go.”

Caballero’s MLB Career

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Caballero was picked in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Seattle Mariners before a stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 29-year-old is batting .232 with 260 hits, 22 home runs, 119 RBI’s, 160 runs and 132 stolen bases in 410 career games.

Yankees And Blue Jays Right Now

Getty(L-R) Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

They are 14-6 in 20 games at home.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 21-25 in 46 games, which has them one spot behind the Yankees.

They are 8-14 in 22 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get José Caballero News Before Blue Jays Series

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