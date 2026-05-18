New York Yankees Get José Caballero News Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will host the Toronto Blue Jays for the first of a three-game series.

They are coming off a road trip where they won just two out of nine games.

The Yankees have been without José Caballero since May 11.

They wrote (via X) on May 12: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF José Caballero on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger fracture. • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Yankees Get José Caballero News

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, the Yankees got an update on Caballero.

Meredith Marakovits of YES Network wrote: “José Caballero said he’s doing some baseball activities today for the first time since landing on the IL #yankees”

Caballero had been off to a strong start to the 2026 season.

Before the injury, he was batting .259 with 35 hits, four home runs, 13 RBI’s, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 41 games.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “José Caballero will/did play catch today, Aaron Boone said. He’s already been fielding, but not throwing, the last few days. Boone added he still has a chance to spend the minimum 10 days on the IL, but the #Yankees will see how the next few days go.”

Caballero’s MLB Career

Caballero was picked in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Seattle Mariners before a stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 29-year-old is batting .232 with 260 hits, 22 home runs, 119 RBI’s, 160 runs and 132 stolen bases in 410 career games.

Yankees And Blue Jays Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

They are 14-6 in 20 games at home.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 21-25 in 46 games, which has them one spot behind the Yankees.

They are 8-14 in 22 games on the road.