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Yankees Quickly Announce Jose Caballero News Amid Major Cold Streak

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New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees catches a pop out in the second inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees play their final game of the series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. The Yankees are entering this game with the hope of keeping their winning streak alive, as they have won each of their last two games against Colorado.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their matchup against the Rockies, they have announced some news regarding Jose Caballero.

New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Is Coming Out of the Lineup vs. Rockies

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees singles in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

After playing second base and batting ninth in the Yankees’ most recent game against the Rockies, Caballero is officially not starting on Thursday. New York confirmed their lineup for the contest, and Caballero is not a part of it.

With Caballero coming out of the lineup, Anthony Volpe will be replacing him at second base.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their Thursday game against the Rockies.

Ben Rice DH

Cody Bellinger LF

Jasson Dominguez RF

Luis Garcia Jr. 1B

Spencer Jones CF

George Lombard Jr. SS

Ryan McMahon 3B

Austin Wells C

Anthony Volpe 2B

Looking at Jose Caballero’s 2026 Season With the Yankees So Far

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees completes an eighth inning double play after forcing out Ryan O’Hearn #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Caballero has appeared in 124 games this season with New York, where he has posted 13 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 47 RBI, and a .233 batting average. This comes after he recorded five home runs, 36 RBI, 49 stolen bases, and a .236 batting average in 126 games split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees last season.

Caballero has been ice-cold as of late, as he has not gotten a hit in each of his last five games. He has also only gotten one hit over his last eight games. Due to this, when he returns to the Yankees’ lineup, he will be looking to heat back up.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Yankees Quickly Announce Jose Caballero News Amid Major Cold Streak

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