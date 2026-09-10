Yankees Quickly Announce Jose Caballero News Amid Major Cold Streak

The New York Yankees play their final game of the series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. The Yankees are entering this game with the hope of keeping their winning streak alive, as they have won each of their last two games against Colorado.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their matchup against the Rockies, they have announced some news regarding Jose Caballero.

New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Is Coming Out of the Lineup vs. Rockies

After playing second base and batting ninth in the Yankees’ most recent game against the Rockies, Caballero is officially not starting on Thursday. New York confirmed their lineup for the contest, and Caballero is not a part of it.

With Caballero coming out of the lineup, Anthony Volpe will be replacing him at second base.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their Thursday game against the Rockies.

Ben Rice DH

Cody Bellinger LF

Jasson Dominguez RF

Luis Garcia Jr. 1B

Spencer Jones CF

George Lombard Jr. SS

Ryan McMahon 3B

Austin Wells C

Anthony Volpe 2B

Looking at Jose Caballero’s 2026 Season With the Yankees So Far

Caballero has appeared in 124 games this season with New York, where he has posted 13 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 47 RBI, and a .233 batting average. This comes after he recorded five home runs, 36 RBI, 49 stolen bases, and a .236 batting average in 126 games split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees last season.

Caballero has been ice-cold as of late, as he has not gotten a hit in each of his last five games. He has also only gotten one hit over his last eight games. Due to this, when he returns to the Yankees’ lineup, he will be looking to heat back up.