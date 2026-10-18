New York Yankees Star Makes 6-Word Aaron Boone Statement

The New York Yankees had another very strong regular season where they went 93-68 in 161 games.

That said, they also had another letdown in the MLB playoffs when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

In addition, the Yankees also lost the final game on their home field in the Bronx.

Yankees Star Makes 6-Word Aaron Boone Statement

With their season over, a lot of blame has been placed on manager Aaron Boone.

They have only been able to reach the World Series one time over his nine-year stint as manager.

In a recent interview with Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show), José Caballero was asked about Boone.

Kay: “Did you like playing for Aaron Boone?”

Caballero: “Hey, I like playing for him. I like playing for the Yankees. I think we are, like I say, a complete team that we could do way better than what we did. And like I said, I think there’s no one else to blame than us as players. We were in there, we the ones making plays and hitting the ball.”

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Looking At Boone

Boone took over the Yankees in 2018.

They have made the MLB playoffs in eight out of his nine seasons (and reached Game 5 of the 2024 World Series).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on February 20, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have signed Manager Aaron Boone to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season.”

Looking At Caballero

Caballero has been in the MLB for four seasons.

He spent the first year of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Following Seattle, Caballero played part of two seasons for the Rays.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays traded SS José Caballero to New York Yankees for CF Everson Pereira and Future Considerations. Player To Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”