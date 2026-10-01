Josh Hart’s Cam Schlittler-Jesus Quote Is Stuff Of Yankees Legend

Josh Hart is a Christian.

The New York Knicks‘ NBA champion also a superfan of the New York Yankees.

And on Thursday, those loves combined into one legendary quote about Yankees ace Cam Schlittler.

What Did Josh Hart Say?

Hart, who has been live tweeting during games with excitement throughout the Yankees’ early playoff run, was speaking with Knicks media members when he dropped one of the most epic quotes ever.

“I know Jesus is at God’s right hand,” Hart began, “but Cam Schlittler might be at his left.”

"I know Jesus is at God's right hand, but I think Cam Schlittler might be at his left" Josh Hart plans on attending Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/CZsHRqXMbG — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 1, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

How do you top that quote?

Some might think Hart is going a little far, and clearly he’s exaggerating, but he’s also laying his heart out there.

This NBA standout really, really loves the Yankees.

And Schlittler right now is at the peak of the sport.

Cam Schlittler Last Start

Schlittler earned Hart’s most recent adulation for what he did in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the hated rival Boston Red Sox.

A kid from not far outside Boston, Schlittler shut the Red Sox down.

He went 6.1 innings and allowed just two singles, one walk and no runs. He struck out 10.

Schlittler showed off his commitment by going 117 pitches before getting pulled.

He hasn’t allowed more than a run in any of his last five starts. Schlittler is on absolute fire, and Hart has noticed.

Sampling of Josh Hart’s Tweets

If you’re wondering how active Hart is on social media when the Yankees play, this is a sampling of what he posted on Wednesday night as the Yanks eliminated the Red Sox.

GARCIA!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

YEA BELLI!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

LOMBARD IS HIM! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

Bases Loaded with no outs…time to blow the game open — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

YOU WANTED TO WALK RICE TO GET TO BELLI?! BOSTON YOU DUMB AS HELL!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

NY RUNS BOSTON — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

Yeah, Hart is enjoying life as New York City’s sports teams keep on winning.

Where is Josh Hart From?

Hart is actually from the state of Maryland.

He went to high school inside Washington, D.C., and then he went to Villanova University in Philadelphia for college.

Despite that, Hart adores the Yankees.

And now, he’s hoping the lanky right-handed Schlittler can be the savior that brings the Yanks to their first World Series title since 2009.

If that happens, you can bet Hart will be as excited about it as just about anyone.