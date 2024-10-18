Yankees’ Juan Soto Predicted to Sign 2nd Richest Contract in MLB History

The New York Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 in extra innings and now lead the American League Championship Series 2-1. They’ll need to win another two games to advance to the World Series.

Once the season ends, the Yankees’ eyes will be set on persuading Juan Soto to re-sign with the club. They’ll have stiff competition, as the slugger is expected to be wanted by multiple other teams in free agency.

For a player of Soto’s status, his final decisions could come down to money. In the latest prediction from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the Yankees would catch a break.

Reuter predicted he’d sign a 15-year deal for $600 million, giving them more time to pay out his salary than if he signed a 10-year contract.

“Given his age and stellar track record that has put him on a legitimate Hall of Fame trajectory, Juan Soto is headed for a massive payday this winter. He may not eclipse the 10-year, $700 million megadeal Shohei Ohtani received last winter, and that has to do with Ohtani’s unmatched marketability and unique two-way skill set, but he is going to get paid like few other free agents before him.

“The 12-year, $426.5 million extension Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels is the second-largest contract ever handed out, and he was two years older than Soto when he agreed to that deal,” Reuter wrote on October 18. “Giving him a $40 million AAV would match the extension Aaron Judge signed in terms of annual value, and tacking on several more years relative to the nine-year extension Judge signed makes sense given Soto’s age. At the very least, expect to see baseball’s second-ever $500 million-plus deal this winter.”

MLB Insider Reports Soto’s Number is $600 Million

There have been rumors that Soto will land between $500 and $700 million, which would be a big price to pay no matter where it lands.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the “whisper” is now that Soto will land $600 million, highlighting having his best regular season in his career for the New York Yankees in his first year with the club.

“The whisper number for Juan Soto now is $600 million. Word was that he would have eclipsed that with beloved late Padres owner Peter Seidler. And now Soto added his best full regular season, showed he can thrive in New York and reaffirmed the belief he’s a postseason player,” Heyman wrote on October 17. “In any case, hard to see how the Yankees let him get away now.”

Why Soto Might Want to Return to the Yankees

The New York Yankees’ rich history could come into play when it comes to Soto re-signing. He’s been on record speaking about what it means to play in the Bronx and with the organization.

That likely doesn’t mean the Yankees would be able to sign him for $300 million, but it could help them bring him back.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN broke down why Soto will return to the Yankees, highlighting how winning a World Series could put him down in the history books.

“Throughout his season in the Bronx, Soto has pointed to this franchise’s history and how winning a World Series title would cement his place in it. Now imagine what winning multiple championships would do.

“Imagine multiple parades through the Canyon of Heroes and Soto’s No. 22 entering Monument Park alongside all those legendary numbers,” Castillo wrote on October 18. “Imagine returning to Yankee Stadium in 20, 30, 40 years for Old Timers’ Day to reminisce with teammates, to receive the perpetual adulation from one of the most intense fan bases in this sport.”