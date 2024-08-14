Aaron Judge Left in Awe of Yankees Teammate: ‘Greatest Hitter in the Game’

Juan Soto is your favorite player’s favorite player.

If you’re a Yankees fan, there’s a decent chance that’s true. Aaron Judge heaped praise on Soto after the right fielder mashed three home runs against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, August 13, in a 4-1 Yankees win.

“That’s who he is. That’s why he’s the greatest hitter in the game,” Judge said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

It was the first three-home-run game of Soto’s career, and it gives him 33 on the season, good for third in the American League. (Judge, naturally, leads all of baseball with 42.)

Soto was quick to return the favor after Tuesday’s game, crediting Judge for forcing pitchers to throw him strikes.

“Look at his numbers; he’s unbelievable,” Soto said, per Hoch. “He makes my job easier. When you’re hitting in front of a guy like that, you know you’re getting pitches. He’s the greatest one.”

Soto also called Judge “the greatest hitter in the world.”

The teammates make up two of the top three players in Major League Baseball in wins above replacement, with Judge leading the way at 8.1 and Soto in third at 7.3, per Baseball Reference. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals sits between them (7.7).

Yankees Teammates Have a Front Row Seat to the Juan Soto and Aaron Judge Show

The Yankees lead the American League East by a half game over the Baltimore Orioles heading into play on August 14. No two players, no matter how good, can carry a team to the top of the standings by themselves. Still, Soto and Judge have plenty of admirers in their own clubhouse.

Oft-criticized manager Aaron Boone can take comfort in knowing Soto and Judge are two easy spots to pencil into the lineup.

“I feel like in watching Juan, I’m watching one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen. Then I get to watch Aaron right behind him,” he said. “I try not to take it for granted. I just know that is one tough at-bat, every single day.”

Then there’s Jake Cousins, a first-year Yankee who earned his first career save on Tuesday.

“Holy smokes. Judge and Soto are just the most incredible players you’ll ever see,” he added. “We sit down there all the time and every time they hit homers, we’re just like, ‘Man, these guys are so good.’”

Nestor Cortes, who appeared to snap out of his month-long slump with seven scoreless innings, agreed.

“These guys carry our lineup,” he said. “Whenever they’re on base, or whenever they’re up to bat, I like my chances.”

How Long Will the Soto-Judge Pairing Last?

It’s the question no Yankees fan wants to think about. Soto is a free agent at the end of the year, and without an extension already signed, there’s a real possibility 2024 is his only season in pinstripes.

The 25-year-old phenom has every right to command an exorbitant salary — not only is he arguably the best hitter in the game (at least per Judge), but, barring injury, he could have another decade of prime baseball ahead of him.

Soto already turned down a 14-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals two years ago. Now, it seems likely that his next deal will break Shohei Ohtani’s record and become the most valuable in baseball history.

The Yankees are one of the few teams that can afford such a price tag. The only question is whether they’ll be willing to spend it. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already said the Yankees’ $300 million payroll is “not sustainable,” but has also made it clear he wants to keep Soto around as long as possible.

At the very least, the Yankees want to capitalize on having Soto while they can. First place in the AL East is a start, but any New York fan knows heroes are made in October.