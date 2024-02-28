Juan Soto Calls Yankees a ‘Great Fit’ for Cy Young Free Agent

The MLB season is quickly approaching yet a premier free agent still sits unsigned as February closes. National League 2023 Cy Young Blake Snell still has not signed with a team and New York Yankees outfielder would love if the pitcher joined the Bombers.

Soto spoke with Jon Heyman at spring training and told Heyman, “I know if he’s coming over, he’s going to help the team big-time. It’s always great to have great talent on the team. I would never say no. So it’s a great fit for him, I think.”

Soto joined the Yankees in a December blockbuster trade and looks like he is doing everything he can to get his former San Diego Padres teammate to join him in the Bronx.

Soto said, “It would be unbelievable to have two Cy Young winners going back-to-back. It’d be great.”

If Snell joined the roster, he would slot in behind American League Cy Young Gerrit Cole to form a deadly 1-2 punch.

Heyman wrote, “Should the Yankees be the ones to sign Snell, they’d join the 1990 [Kansas City] Royals as the only team with two reigning Cy Young winners on their Opening Day roster.”

Snell and Soto were teammates during the 2022 and 2023 season. “He’s always right there, cheering for his teammates…. He’s great in the clubhouse,” Soto said.

Juan Soto May Not Be the Only Yankee Trying to Recruit Snell

Soto has joined the line of current Yankees attempting to convince management and woo the ace to come to the Bronx.

Heyman wrote, “Snell seems to be of greater interest to the Yankees…. A few stars are said to be huge Snell fans — not just Soto.”

“Steinbrenner consults with Cole and superstar Aaron Judge on all major personnel matters, but to this point the team’s other megastars haven’t made public endorsements of Snell, not have they said that they are opposed,” Heyman explained.

While Judge and Cole have not openly stated their interest, it appears Heyman is hinting at the fact that both would welcome Snell putting on the pinstripes.

Snell is coming off a 14-9 season with a 2.25 ERA (Earned Run Average) where he won his second Cy Young of his career. Snell would join a rotation of Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman.

Adding Snell would give the Yankees one of the best potential starting rotations in all of baseball.

What Is Holding up a Blake Snell Signing

At this point fans are beginning to wonder where the ace is going to sign and what the hold up of a contract is.

Soto said, “I think he’s just waiting for the perfect spot for him.” While the Yankees have had the most prominent connection to Snell there have been other teams in the mix.

“The Giants, Angels and possibly Phillies are among other teams that are seen as potential Snell suitors,” Heyman explained.

On the Yankees side of it the concern could be adding on more salary to their already high payroll. Heyman wrote, “While the Yankees love Snell’s talent, ownership has concern about a $30 million or so annual salary adding $33 million to their tax bill because they are already over the $297 million fourth-tier tax threshold at around $307 million.”

Snell may need to make compromises at this juncture in order to be ready for the start of the season. “Snell via his camp is believed to have recently suggested a willingness to be flexible and listen to short-term offers with opt-outs,” Heyman wrote.

Taking this route would give Snell another chance to show his superb talent and then cash in for a potentially even larger deal down the road.