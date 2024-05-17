Juan Soto Predicted to Reject a Yankees Offer ‘Regardless of How Much Money’

The New York Yankees front office has given hope to the possibility of locking up generational talent Juan Soto well into the future before he ever hits free agency, with principal owner Hal Steinbrenner indicating his interest in negotiating an in-season extension during a recent interview with Jack Curry of YES.

For Soto’s part, he responded that his “door is always open” to contract offers and his agent, Scott Boras, told Curry that he’s “always happy to talk with Hal.” But that doesn’t mean a deal will necessarily get done before season’s end.

“Of course, Boras and Soto want the Yankees bidding now and often to drive the price up, so they by all means are all for Steinbrenner proposing something this summer,” Randy Miller reported for NJ.com. “Regardless of how much money is offered in-season though, if Steinbrenner actually makes one, Soto isn’t going to accept it.”

Juan Soto Is Projected to Test Free Agency, Land $500 Million From the New York Yankees or Another Team

Soto is on a one-year, $31 million deal with the Yankees before hitting unrestricted free agency if he does not agree to an extension this season.

Miller left open the possibility that Soto could ultimately re-sign with the Yankees after fielding offers as a free agent, but he projected that there is virtually nothing the team can do to secure his talents at that time other than make him the largest contract offer of any team in MLB.

That offer would likely have to reach the $500 million range or more. Before the season started, Tim Britton of The Athletic projected that Soto would merit a 14-year deal worth about $540 million. Britton’s colleague, Brittany Ghiroli, reported that Soto was determined to match Shohei Ohtani’s average annual value (AAV), which would be $46 million per season.

“But whatever Steinbrenner does this season, it probably won’t factor a lot into what decision Soto ultimately makes in the winter,” Miller added. “He’ll probably go where the money is because that’s what Boras clients almost always do. And there probably won’t be much or any hometown discount for the Yankees if Mets owner Steve Cohen offers Ohtani money to Soto.”

The New York Yankees and Juan Soto Keep Winning, Suggesting the Pair Is a Good Fit

Soto has been even better than the Yankees could have hoped after securing him in a preseason trade with the San Diego Padres. In 172 at bats so far this season, he’s slashed .302/.403/.517, with nine homers, 34 RBI and 30 walks. He leads the team in batting average, RBI, on-base percentage, hits and runs.

Despite Miller’s projection that Soto won’t accept an in-season deal from the Yankees, no matter the size, others have noted that the fit between Soto and the Yankees has seemed to be productive for both sides. With the Yankees surging to a first place standing in the American League East, it’s possible that more winning could factor into Soto’s decision to commit before the end of the year.

“Although Boras has typically taken his players to free agency when they’re this close, a source said talks between the Yankees and Boras are likely to happen at some point,” Mark Feinsand reported for MLB.com. “Soto has stressed his desire to win, and given the early-season success the Yankees have had in his first year with the club, the fit appears to be a good one for both sides.”