Dodgers Predicted to ‘Legitimately’ Pursue Projected $514 Million Slugger

Certainly, sizing up the level of talent that was in the Dodgers‘ lineup, when fully healthy, this season, it’s doubtful that L.A. will approach this winter desperately seeking another bat. But Yankees star Juan Soto is not just another bat.

Soto, along with teammate Aaron Judge and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, makes up the top hitting trio in baseball. Soto batted .288 with a .415 on-base percentage and a .569 slugging mark in the regular season, and was effective in the playoffs, too. Soto hit .327 with a scintillating 1.102 OPS, knocking four homers in 14 postseason games.

The Dodgers are coming off a 2024 World Series title, but they’re also a little less than a year removed from the most significant signing of a free agent in MLB history, when the team gave $700 million to DH and pitcher Ohtani.

That kind of payout might seem to preclude the Dodgers from pushing hard for another free agent hitter this winter, especially with their many pitching issues to work out. But much of Ohtani’s contract will be paid via deferral, a system that has helped the Dodgers rig MLB’s soft salary caps to their own benefit.

Dodgers Could Field Historic Lineup with Soto

Those same deferrals could open a path for the Dodgers to create one of the most fearsome lineups in recent MLB history, adding Juan Soto to the top part of an order that already starts with Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

With a foursome like that, the Dodgers could scrounge up some pitchers to carry them through.

Spotrac projects Soto’s next contract to run $514 million over 14 years.

Sounds too good to be true in the modern luxury tax era of baseball doesn’t it? Maybe, but it is all about the deferrals. Surprisingly enough, the Dodgers do have the money to pursue Soto, though it’s more likely they’ll look to bolster their pitching rotation.

At MLB Trade Rumors, writer Steve Adams foresees a pursuit of Soto coming from the Dodgers in the coming weeks.

Adams writes: “In fact, when considering the huge slate of deferrals to Ohtani, Freeman, Betts and catcher Will Smith, the Dodgers ‘only’ have about $121MM committed to next year’s team.”

But that does not count options and arbitration. Factor those in, and, Adams continues: “In all likelihood, the Dodgers could be seen as having around $160-165MM on next year’s books, as currently constructed. Much as this will madden fans of other teams, there does legitimately appear to be room to add a historic salary for Soto into the mix, so long as they’re willing to pay an enormous luxury penalty for him.”