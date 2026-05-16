Juan Soto Gets Honest About Ditching Yankees for Mets

Juan Soto said he has no regrets about picking the New York Mets over the New York Yankees, even if the teams have gone onto very divergent paths since then.

Soto spoke out ahead of the Subway Series on Friday, addressing his decision to move across town. The Mets signed Soto in late 2024, landing the slugger on a 15-year, $765 million deal, but the team suffered a late-season collapse in 2025 and missed the playoffs, and appears on track for another disappointing outcome this year.

Juan Soto Still Happy He Picked the Mets

Even though the Yankees look to be World Series contenders again, Soto told the New York Post that he has no regrets over his decision.

Soto said he remains fully committed to the Mets, despite the team’s extended slump to start the season. The Mets had the league’s worst record after the first month and a half, coming into this weekend’s series with the Yankees eight games below .500.

The slugger said he still sees a bright future for the Mets, with no reason to regret leaving the Yankees.

“I’m already here. There’s nothing we can do about it, so no second thoughts,” Soto said.

Soto is hitting .271 this season with six home runs and 14 RBIs, one of the only consistent hitters on a Mets team that has struggled offensively.

Yankees May Have Made Right Decision

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner suggested that the Yankees might be better off without Soto, noting that it would have created a roster crunch if they kept him on the roster.

“One aspect that often gets overlooked in discussions about whether a team should have signed a particular player is the ripple effects that decision creates throughout the roster,” Kirschner wrote.

Kirschner added that it would have been difficult for the Yankees to keep Soto and slugger Aaron Judge on the roster together.

“Having Soto and Aaron Judge on the roster would have created a precarious situation defensively, particularly at Yankee Stadium,” Kirschner wrote. “One of them would have been forced to play left field and cover significant ground. The best alignment would have seen Soto in right field and Judge in left field. But the Yankees would have dealt with it because the combination of Soto and Judge in the lineup would offset any defensive concerns. Not to mention, if Boone could fill out a lineup card featuring Soto, Judge and Ben Rice as his top three, he likely would sign up for that any day.”

Kirschner added that it would have been difficult for the Yankees to continue filling holes in the roster if they had tied themselves financially to Soto.

“Ultimately, the Yankees are likely a much more well-rounded team without Soto,” Kirschner wrote. “They’re more athletic, they’re better defensively and have a deeper rotation because of the addition of Fried. But it’s undeniable that having a player as dynamic as Soto to pair with Judge made them the best Yankees duo since Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, and those two won three championships together.”