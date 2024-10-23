Latest Juan Soto Prediction Would Be Nightmare for Yankees

The New York Yankees understood when they traded for Juan Soto last offseason that they could lose him in the following offseason. The 25-year-old slugger is set to hit the free agency market this winter, making him one of the most coveted free agents in Major League Baseball history.

Around baseball, Soto’s decision is expected to come down to the New York Mets and Yankees, adding even more intrigue to his free agency.

In the latest predictions from Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report, the Yankees’ worst nightmare would come true. Beaston predicted Soto to sign with the Mets. Losing Soto would be tough, but watching him play for the Mets would be the last thing Yankees fans want.

“Juan Soto blasted the New York Yankees into the World Series with a homer in the 10th-inning of Game 5 of the ALCS against Cleveland, but was that timely hit enough to earn him a record deal this offseason as baseball’s most coveted free agent? The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli wrote that the idea of Soto’s deal surpassing Shohei Ohtani’s astronomic $700 million contract signed late last year, “seems like a pipe dream.”

“Still, Soto is expected to get a massive deal, with Heyman reporting the magic number to acquire his services being $600 million,” Beaston wrote on October 23. “After a year that saw him tally more hits (166), runs (128), and home runs (41) at age 26 than at any point in his career, it is no surprise that Soto will have plenty of high-priced suitors this offseason.” Beaston then added his prediction. “The Soto saga will dominant offseason headlines but do not expect him to leave the Big Apple. Prediction: Soto signs with the New York…Mets.”

Mets Named Suitor from MLB Insider

Soto, clearly the top free agent available, was named as such by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Feinsand listed the top 25 free agents available and their potential landing spots.

For Soto, he named the New York Yankees and New York Mets as two of the three teams. Feinsand also wrote he’s projected to get a contract of “at least 10 years and $500 million,” which is a bit lower than others have predicted.

“It’s extremely rare for a player of Soto’s caliber to reach free agency before his age-26 season, making the four-time All-Star a bit of a Hot Stove unicorn,” Feinsand wrote on October 21. “Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were in similar situations after the 2018 season and each cashed in with free-agent deals worth at least $300 million.

“Soto’s price tag should be significantly higher — especially after a strong postseason performance that helped propel the Yankees to the World Series — with most industry insiders projecting a deal of at least 10 years and $500 million.”

Yankees Won’t Get Hometown Discount

Despite helping the New York Yankees reach their first World Series since 2009 and already playing a full season in the Bronx, it’s uncertain if Soto will take a hometown discount to re-sign with the team.

If history repeats itself, the Yankees shouldn’t expect him to do so. His agent, Scott Boras, is notoriously known as the top agent in baseball. Boras typically finds a way for his clients to get the top dollar on the market.

Bob Klapisch of NJ.com believes Soto is all about the money and would leave the Yankees for the New York Mets for just $1 million more yearly.

“Soto is all about making the last dollar. He won’t think twice about going across town if the Mets put more cash on the table,” Klapisch wrote on October 20.

“Even $1 million more a year would land him in Flushing, Soto knows playing for the Mets would crush Yankees fans. It would wound Judge and Boone, his two biggest advocates. Not even a World Series ring would change the fact that Soto is a businessman first.”

Only time will tell what the superstar decides to do.