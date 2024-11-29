Yankees’ Juan Soto Predicted to Depart for Near Record-Breaking Deal

The process for Juan Soto’s free agency has started to heat up a bit recently, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and a few other teams viewed as potential landing spots. In recent months, the Yankees and Mets have been considered the favorites to sign the star, but until he puts pen on paper, there are many ways his free agency could play out.

SportsGrid’s MLB Staff shared the same feeling about Soto joining one of the New York teams, predicting the Mets would sign him to a 15-year, $645 million deal.

“Juan Soto could sign the richest deal in MLB history, with the New York Mets potentially offering a 15-year, $645 million contract. At just 26 years old, Soto would be the cornerstone of the Mets’ lineup for over a decade, joining Francisco Lindor to create a powerhouse in Queens,” SportsGrid wrote on November 27.

Soto’s Latest Contract Requests

With a free agency case as big as Soto’s, the left-handed slugger will have plenty of requests. Most teams are expected to grant his wishes, too, as they’re content with doing anything as long as he signs with the club.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Soto is interested in a 15-year contract. He also wants opt-outs in his deal, which would allow him to leave a club if he eventually wishes to.

“Soto is believed interested in a 15-year deal, which would take him into his 40s. Though a short deal at a super-high annual salary could make some sense, since he would still become a free agent again in his 20s, word is out that such a deal doesn’t interest him, especially since he’s expected to receive opt-outs in any long deal.

“The Yankees told Soto they are willing to include opt-outs as part of their package to the 26-year-old superstar, but that is unlikely to separate them, as multiple teams are expected to accede to that request,” Heyman wrote on November 27.

If the New York Yankees and New York Mets want Soto as much as it seems, giving him opt-outs would be an easy decision. It’d also give them some flexibility if something were to ever happen.

Are the Mets or Yankees Favored to Land Soto?

While Soto’s decision is expected to come down to the New York Yankees and New York Mets, it’s uncertain if either team has the upper hand.

The Yankees would offer Soto the brand of playing for the most notorious team in Major League Baseball history. What player wouldn’t want to be a member of the storied Yankees history?

Despite that reality, the Mets are an up-and-coming team, and owner Steve Cohen has done nothing but show his willingness to spend money. If Soto believes the Mets have a chance to win because of Cohen’s pockets, that might be where he ends up.

“Cohen is MLB’s wealthiest owner and his net worth is said to be in the $20 billion range. The fact of the matter is all MLB owners are fabulously wealthy though. What separates Cohen is his willingness to spend…

“Soto wants to win. In fact, he asked teams about their commitment to winning during their meetings this month. Spending money does not automatically equal winning, but it certainly helps,” Mike Axisa of CBS Sports wrote on November 26 in an article examining what the Mets could offer Soto over the Yankees. “Cohen is willing to spend. That means money in Soto’s pocket (he’s going to do just fine wherever he goes) and also a quality roster around him. If the Mets sign Soto, Cohen won’t restrict spending on the rest of the roster the way some other owners might. Ownership is all-in in Flushing.”