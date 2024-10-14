Juan Soto Predicted to Leave Yankees for Mets on Massive Deal

The New York Mets have continued to be a name floated as a potential suitor for New York Yankees star Juan Soto in free agency. Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown his willingness to spend in the past, which could interest Soto.
The Yankees, historically, haven’t been afraid to spend, either, so it’s possible that the two New York teams will get into a bidding war for the 25-year-old.
Kylie McDaniel of ESPN believes how the Yankees play in the postseason could determine his free agency. He added that he expects his contract to be in the $550 to $560 million range.
“I tend to think that it’s going to be a slightly hotter than normal market, and I think there’s going to be a couple motivated bidders,” McDaniel said on October 10 when speaking with Buster Olney on an episode of the “Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney” podcast. “So I would guess [Soto’s contract is] somewhere from, if I want to be broad, I’ll say $501-600 [million]. I think probably $550-560 [million] is probably where I’m going to land.
“If the Yankees win [the World Series], he returns. If the Yankees lose, he goes to the Mets,” McDaniel continued.
Olney Believes Soto Will Sign With Mets Either Way
If the New York Yankees were to win a World Series, Soto could be interested in returning to try and win multiple rings in the Bronx.
However, if he were to get an offer for $550 million from the New York Mets and $500 million from the Yankees, he could favor the biggest contract.
Despite the postseason outcome for the Yankees potentially playing a factor, Olney added in his conversation with McDaniel that he believes Soto will land with the Mets “either way.”
“I think he’s going to wind up with the Mets either way,” Olney said on his podcast. “I think the fact that the Mets are having this phenomenal season, the way that it’s playing out, is going to increase the likelihood that he’s going to land there because there’s going to be an enthusiasm with Steve Cohen.
“If they hadn’t made the playoffs, let’s say they’re eliminated by mid-September, then I think they would be more tethered to the process, so to speak… I think if they end up reaching the World Series or winning the World Series… owners get excited. Owners get fired up. And to build off of what they did this year going into next year, there’s no way that you can do more to feed that than signing Juan Soto.”
Why Soto Could Prefer the Mets
Soto could prefer to play for the New York Mets if he wants to play for Cohen after he’s proven to spend money on free agents. For a player who’s shown that he could go down as an all-time great, winning World Series could interest him.
While Cohen has shown his willingness to spend, the New York Yankees have historically been a more successful organization than the Mets.
The Yankees have a rich history, but the Mets could be the up-and-coming team in New York, and if money is the deciding factor, those could be the two reasons Soto wants to play in Queens.
