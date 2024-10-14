Juan Soto Predicted to Leave Yankees for Mets on Massive Deal

The New York Mets have continued to be a name floated as a potential suitor for New York Yankees star Juan Soto in free agency. Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown his willingness to spend in the past, which could interest Soto.

The Yankees, historically, haven’t been afraid to spend, either, so it’s possible that the two New York teams will get into a bidding war for the 25-year-old.

Kylie McDaniel of ESPN believes how the Yankees play in the postseason could determine his free agency. He added that he expects his contract to be in the $550 to $560 million range.

Olney Believes Soto Will Sign With Mets Either Way

If the New York Yankees were to win a World Series, Soto could be interested in returning to try and win multiple rings in the Bronx.

However, if he were to get an offer for $550 million from the New York Mets and $500 million from the Yankees, he could favor the biggest contract.

Despite the postseason outcome for the Yankees potentially playing a factor, Olney added in his conversation with McDaniel that he believes Soto will land with the Mets “either way.”

“I think he’s going to wind up with the Mets either way,” Olney said on his podcast. “I think the fact that the Mets are having this phenomenal season, the way that it’s playing out, is going to increase the likelihood that he’s going to land there because there’s going to be an enthusiasm with Steve Cohen.

Why Soto Could Prefer the Mets

Soto could prefer to play for the New York Mets if he wants to play for Cohen after he’s proven to spend money on free agents. For a player who’s shown that he could go down as an all-time great, winning World Series could interest him.

While Cohen has shown his willingness to spend, the New York Yankees have historically been a more successful organization than the Mets.

The Yankees have a rich history, but the Mets could be the up-and-coming team in New York, and if money is the deciding factor, those could be the two reasons Soto wants to play in Queens.