Yankees’ Juan Soto ‘Might’ Get Up to $500 Million Contract

The New York Yankees focus will be on winning a World Series over the next month. However, right when the season ends, that focus will all shift towards Juan Soto’s pending free agency.

Soto, just 25 years old, is the hottest free agent on the market. The only question about his pending free agency is how much money he could receive. Will it be $500 million? Could he hit $600 million if the bidding war becomes what it may be?

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as the No. 1 free agent on the market this winter. Reuter also wrote that “it might cost $500 million” for his services.

“The 2018-19 MLB offseason was among the most anticipated in recent memory, due in large part to the fact that Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were both available and young enough that teams were bidding on their prime years rather than their potential decline. Juan Soto fits a similar profile,” Reuter wrote on September 20. “Still only 25 years old, Soto is already in his seventh MLB season and is unquestionably one of baseball’s most accomplished hitters with a 160 OPS+, 200 home runs and 36.2 WAR already to his credit.

“He has thrived in the bright lights of New York this year, slugging a career-high 40 home runs without altering his patient approach as he still has 123 walks and a .419 on-base percentage setting the table ahead of Aaron Judge. Can the Yankees afford to keep him? Can they afford to let him get away? It might cost $500 million to get a deal done, but he is a game-changing talent.”

Soto’s Recent Comments on Free Agency Are Conflicting for Yankees Fans

Soto has made conflicting comments in recent weeks about his free agency situation. From a leverage standpoint, coming out and saying he plans to sign with the New York Yankees doesn’t make much sense.

After he hit a home run against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, he accomplished the goal of hitting one at every MLB park.

He reminded the Yankees of what’s to come after that home run, highlighting how big of a deal this was heading into free agency.

“So many different ballparks, so many different dimensions,” Soto said on September 18, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “I just want to get all of them checked [off]. What a best way to go into free agency with homers in all 30 ballparks, checking my list.”

However, on September 10, Soto hinted at wanting to make history in a Yankees jersey.

“Who doesn’t want to be part of Yankees history?” Soto said, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “I think the only way to be part of Yankees history is being a champion.”

Soto’s Agent Talks About Free Agency

Soto is represented by Scott Boras, who’s regarded as the top agent in Major League Baseball. Historically, Boras has landed his clients some of the biggest contracts in baseball.

That doesn’t give the New York Yankees any leverage, but even if he wasn’t represented by Boras, he’d still land a massive extension.

“But here’s the problem with Juan Soto: When I did Bryce Harper’s contract — I focus on Bryce because he had over a 1.000 OPS in Philadelphia. I said, ‘I’m going to look at that with Juan.’ The problem is that 14 teams fit that mold. Juan is comfortable in a lot of places,” Boras said on Soto’s free agency in May, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Only time will tell, but the Yankees will have to open up the checkbook to keep him around.