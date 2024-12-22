Juan Soto Drops Sharp 2-Word Message Irritating Yankees Fans in New Viral Video

Juan Soto just won’t let New York Yankees fans forget that he is no longer part of their team. In his single season with the Yankees, Soto played a key role in taking the team to its first World Series appearance in 15 years with offensive production that ranked him third in Major League Baseball when judged by OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). His .939 OPS placed him behind only teammate and American League MVP Aaron Judge, and (1.159) and National League MVP Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1.036).

But then, as even the most casual baseball fan has heard by now, Soto declared free agency and rather than return to the Yankees, accepted an all-time record-setting contract offer of 15 years and $765 million from the Yankees’ crosstown rival, the New York Mets.

In his initial press conference as a Met, Soto appeared to repeatedly slight the Yankees, whether intentionally or not, saying first that he had not spoken to any of his former Yankee teammates before taking the deal from the Mets. Soto later declared that New York City had been “a Mets town for a long time” — an assertion that irked Yankees fans who clearly believe that their team’s 27 World Series championships trump the two won by the Mets.

Soto Still Bugs Yankee Fans Weeks After Signing With Mets

Now, 10 days after that press conference, Soto is not done tweaking Yankees fans — or at least, Yankees fans are taking it that way.

“He misses us so bad I can’t wait for him to realize how better Yankee fans are then Mets fans,” said one on X (formerly Twitter) after seeing a new viral video featuring Soto celebrating in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

The video was posted on TikTok by user “Familia Reconocida” on Saturday. It reveals Soto smiling and dancing to a Spanish-language dance track titled “Soto Shuffle” released earlier this year by Dominican hip-hop artist Emanuel Herrera Batista, better known by his stage name “El Alfa.”

The song contains the lyrics, “El Bronx, Yankee, que viva New York,” which should be self-explanatory even to non-speakers of Spanish. But in the viral video, which by Sunday afternoon had already received more than 107,000 “likes” on TikTok, Soto appears to shout of the two words “Los Mets” over the word “Yankee” in the song’s lyric.

“Juan Soto refusing to say yankees in soto shuffle and screaming ‘los mets’ instead,” complained another Yankee fan on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Yankee fans are not gonna like this,” warned yet another.

Yankees Will Face Soto and Mets on May 16

The Yankees are scheduled to face the Mets in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium starting on Friday, May 16, 2025. If fan reaction to his latest message to the Yankees and their fans is any indication, he can expect to hear the Bronx boo birds serenading him as soon as hs name is announced.

For his part, Soto has claimed that he bears no bad feelings toward the Yankees or their fans.

“I want to say thank you,” Soto said when asked about his issues with the Yankees and the team’s fan base. “They really showed me all the love and everything that they have. They have a spot in my heart.”