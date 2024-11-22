Yankees’ Juan Soto Predicted to Leave for Biggest Rival

The New York Yankees‘ biggest competition for Juan Soto remains the New York Mets. While a decision from Soto is expected earlier than some initially believed, it remains uncertain when his announcement will come.

All the Yankees and Mets can do is give him their best sales pitch and hope he wants to play for them. Both have exciting opportunities, potentially filled with multiple World Series rings along the way.

Predictions have varied between the two in recent months, and Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicted Soto would sign with the Mets this winter.

“The Juan Soto Free Agency Tour rolled through the Big Apple, with visits to the New York Mets and the incumbent Yankees. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the meeting with the Yankees went “very well,” but the likelihood remains that he will still take the best deal, which could come from the crosstown Mets… “While Soto reportedly prioritized winning, “multiple executives with interested teams are assuming that, like with most free agents, the actual deal will be the largest consideration.” If that is the case, Mets fans are about to have $600+ million reasons to celebrate,” Beaston wrote on November 19.

Soto Contract Prediction

The left-handed slugger could decide where he wants to play based on the amount of money a club is willing to offer him. If the New York Yankees are at $650 million and the New York Mets are in the $700 million ballpark, Soto could very well be on his way to Queens.

Most predictions have Soto landing a $550 to $650 million deal. However, a $700 million deal can’t be counted out due to the spending power of the Yankees and Mets.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he’d land a 15-year, $645 million deal, which would be $43 million AAV.

“Now beating Ohtani’s contract can come in many forms, thanks to the unprecedented nature of the $680 million in deferrals that Ohtani took. This brings the present day value of Ohtani’s deal to around $460 million according to the luxury tax, where he carries a hit of just over $46 million per year. Ohtani set the bar, but topping it can come in many forms.

“Obviously is Scott Boras has his way, Soto will sign for $701 million, and grab the largest contract ever,” Finkelstein wrote on November 20. “However, when it comes to present day value, a contract that is $500 million will be the largest ever. Topping Ohtani’s $46.08 million AAV is another way for Soto to end up with the biggest deal.”

Impact Soto’s Decision Has

There aren’t many players in Major League Baseball history who do what Soto does at the plate. That’s why ball clubs like the New York Yankees and New York Mets are willing to offer him such a lucrative deal.

His decision could have a major impact on New York baseball. For Yankees fans, the last thing they want is for him to sign with the Mets. For Mets fans, they want to beat out the Yankees and steal one of the best players to ever wear pinstripes.

His decision will have an impact on how baseball fans in New York and around the world grow up, perhaps changing the landscape in the biggest market.