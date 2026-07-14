Juan Soto Reveals What Stood Out Most From Yankees Tenure

Juan Soto spent one season with the New York Yankees. He left for the Mets in free agency that winter. The way the departure played out left a sour taste for a significant portion of the Yankees fanbase.

But the numbers from that year are not up for debate. Soto posted 41 home runs and 109 RBIs during his lone season in the Bronx, slashing .288/.419/.569 across 157 games. He made the Yankees lineup deeper and gave Aaron Judge consistent protection in the middle of the order.

At All-Star Week in Philadelphia, Soto was asked about his time in New York. He did not talk about the regular season. He went somewhere more specific.

Soto Talks Yankees

Soto was asked what his best memory as a Yankee was. His answer came without hesitation.

“I have so many great memories man, had a great time,” Soto said. “Celebrating in Cleveland was one of the greatest memories I can ever have.”

Soto was referencing Game 5 of the 2024 ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. With the score level in the 10th inning, he connected on a three-run blast that sent the Yankees to their first pennant in 15 years. The final score was 5-2.

The memory belongs to the Yankees regardless of what happened after the season. Soto delivered the biggest swing of the 2024 postseason run, and the celebration that followed was the kind of moment that does not fade just because the player moved on.

Soto on Ben Rice

Soto also spoke about Ben Rice, his former teammate who has emerged as one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball this season. Rice was at the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby as a first-time selection, carrying 29 home runs into the Midsummer Classic.

Soto was asked what he saw from Rice during their time together in 2024. His assessment was straightforward.

“Ben Rice, he raked the ball every time,” Soto said. “I feel like that’s one of the most impressive things, that every time he’s hitting the ball, it’s just a barrel every time.”

Final Word for the Yankees

Juan Soto called the celebration in Cleveland one of the greatest memories of his career.

Soto’s chapter as a New York Yankee lasted one season. It ended in a way that left a lot of Yankees fans frustrated. That part is not going away.

But the three-run homer in the 10th inning of ALCS Game 5 is still part of this franchise’s history. Soto said so himself. That memory is not going anywhere either.