New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History In Athletics Series

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees swept the Kansas City Royals with a 7-0 victory to complete the three-game series.

Aaron Judge finished the victory with one RBI in three at-bats.

The Yankees are now off on Thursday (before a series with the Athletics that starts on Friday in Sacramento).

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History

Judge grew up less than two hours away from Sacramento.

He will get the chance to make MLB history near his hometown, as he needs just one home run to move up on the all-time list.

One more would tie Aramis Ramírez (386) for 67th.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on May 24): “Aaron Judge hit his 385th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Harold Baines and moved into a tie with Dwight Evans for 68th on the All Time HR list.”

Judge is currently batting .252 with 51 hits, 17 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 41 runs and five stolen bases in his first 56 games.

He last hit a home run (on May 24) during their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 34-year-old is in his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

They reached the World Series in 2024, but have been unable to win a title during his tenure with the franchise.

Yankees Ahead Of Athletics

The Yankees are 34-22 in 56 games, which has them the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 17-13 in 40 games on the road away from the Bronx.

Athletics Ahead Of Yankees

The Athletics are 27-29 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League West.

They are 10-15 in the 25 games they have played at home in Sacramento.