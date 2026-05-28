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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History In Athletics Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees swept the Kansas City Royals with a 7-0 victory to complete the three-game series.

Aaron Judge finished the victory with one RBI in three at-bats.

The Yankees are now off on Thursday (before a series with the Athletics that starts on Friday in Sacramento).

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Judge grew up less than two hours away from Sacramento.

He will get the chance to make MLB history near his hometown, as he needs just one home run to move up on the all-time list.

One more would tie Aramis Ramírez (386) for 67th.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on May 24): “Aaron Judge hit his 385th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Harold Baines and moved into a tie with Dwight Evans for 68th on the All Time HR list.”

Judge is currently batting .252 with 51 hits, 17 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 41 runs and five stolen bases in his first 56 games.

He last hit a home run (on May 24) during their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a walk off 2-run home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0.

The 34-year-old is in his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

They reached the World Series in 2024, but have been unable to win a title during his tenure with the franchise.

Yankees Ahead Of Athletics

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees are 34-22 in 56 games, which has them the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 17-13 in 40 games on the road away from the Bronx.

Athletics Ahead Of Yankees

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the Athletics pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Athletics are 27-29 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League West.

They are 10-15 in the 25 games they have played at home in Sacramento.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History In Athletics Series

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