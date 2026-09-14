New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Before Twins Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently beat the New York Mets (at home) by a score of 2-0 on Sunday.

Aaron Judge (who batted 3rd) finished with no hits and three strikeouts in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Judge Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/14 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP”

Judge (who is starting in right field) remains at the third spot in the lineup.

The three-time MVP returned from injury last Tuesday (he had been out since May 31).

Right now, Judge is batting .242 with 56 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 44 runs and five stolen bases in 64 games.

There had been an expectation that Judge could potentially have an off day on Sunday (or Monday).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Aaron Judge is DHing today. Sunday “potentially could be” an off-day for Judge, Aaron Boone said. If not, then look for Judge to sit Monday at Minnesota.”

Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see Judge out of the lineup on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 86-63 record in 149 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 44-31 in 75 games on the road away from the Bronx).

Following three games with the Twins, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.