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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Before Twins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently beat the New York Mets (at home) by a score of 2-0 on Sunday.

Aaron Judge (who batted 3rd) finished with no hits and three strikeouts in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Judge Decision

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field on September 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/14 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP”

Judge (who is starting in right field) remains at the third spot in the lineup.

The three-time MVP returned from injury last Tuesday (he had been out since May 31).

Right now, Judge is batting .242 with 56 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 44 runs and five stolen bases in 64 games.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

There had been an expectation that Judge could potentially have an off day on Sunday (or Monday).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Aaron Judge is DHing today. Sunday “potentially could be” an off-day for Judge, Aaron Boone said. If not, then look for Judge to sit Monday at Minnesota.” 

Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see Judge out of the lineup on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 86-63 record in 149 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 44-31 in 75 games on the road away from the Bronx).

Following three games with the Twins, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Before Twins Series

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