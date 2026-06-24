Rare Piece of Aaron Judge Memorabilia to be Auctioned off

Aaron Judge’s tenure with the New York Yankees has been full of record-setting moments. But the jersey from his first Yankees at-bat is likely to set a new record for a piece of Judge memorabilia.

Judge’s first-game jersey, where he homered in his first major-league at-bat, is set to go to auction and could fetch between $3-$5 million, according to The Athletic.

Judge, of course, is a three-time American League MVP and set the league record for single-season home runs in 2022, when he hit 62. He is a six-time Silver Slugger, won his first batting title in 2025 and is just 15 homers shy of 400 for his career.

Judge’s MLB debut, where he went 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored, was Aug. 13, 2016 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aaron Judge’s First Game Jersey is Going to Auction

Yankees fans have come to love Judge for his massive power, exceptional all-around play and quiet grace. But it all started Aug. 13, 2018.

With two outs in the second inning, Judge launched a 1-0 pitch over the centerfield wall for a solo home run, just two pitches after teammate Tyler Austin homered off Rays starter Matt Andriese.

“Obviously he became an iconic Bronx Bomber and passed (Roger) Maris’ [single-season home run] record. He’s kind of known for being a home run hitter,” Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, told The Athletic. “So we have a rookie debut jersey where he hits a home run, not just wore it for his first game. He actually did something important in it.”

The auction will go live July 1 at the Sotheby’s website and will run through July 20. The potential $3-5 million price tag would exceed the $1.5 million a bidder paid for Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

But it still is less than Judge’s most valuable trading card from 2013, which sold for more than $5 million earlier this year.

Sotheby’s is Also Auctioning a Derek Jeter Jersey

Judge isn’t the only Yankees captain whose memorabilia is going up for auction this summer.

Derek Jeter’s game-worn jersey from his legendary dive into the stands against the Boston Red Sox on July 1, 2004 is also being auctioned off.

According to The Athletic, Sotheby’s is hoping to fetch between $500,000-$700,000 for Jeter’s jersey, which he wore during the Yankees’ 5-4, 13-inning game and left early due to facial fractures sustained when he flew into the stands to catch Trot Nixon’s pop up.

Aside from wearing it in the famous extra-innings Yankees-Red Sox affair, Jeter also sported the to-be-sold jersey for 74 regular-season and postseason games that season.

“When you look at collectibles now, we have jerseys that are worn for half a game very often,” Wachter told The Athletic. “To have something that’s as complete a picture as this, a complete picture of that season of 2004, is really rare.”