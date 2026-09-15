New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History In Twins Game

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Twins at Target Field in Minnesota.

They won by a score of 8-3.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (during the game): “The New York Yankees now clinch a postseason berth with the Blue Jays’ defeat. The Yankees are up 7-3 over the Twins in the 9th, so the party will be in Minneapolis”

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History

Aaron Judge also hit his first home run since returning from the injured list last week.

The home run was the 386th of his career, which tied Aramis Ramírez for 70th on the all-time list.

Following Ramírez, the next player for Judge to pass will be Johnny Bench (389).

Social Media On Judge

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

Gary Phillips: “Welp, Aaron Judge has his first homer since coming off the IL, a monstrous, 397-foot, three-run bomb into the second deck. #Yankees”

Underdog MLB: “ALL RISE Aaron Judge homers for the first time since May 24th”

@TalkinYanks: “ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE HITS HIS FIRST HOME RUN SINCE RETURNING”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Aaron Judge has two less homers than Cal Raleigh and he hadn’t played in three months.”

Eric Hubbs: “397 feet for this detonation is just a mockery of numbers, distance, and science”

MLB: “AARON JUDGE CLOBBERS ONE OFF THE THIRD DECK!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 42-32 in 74 games at home).

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.