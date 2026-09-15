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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History In Twins Game

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Twins at Target Field in Minnesota.

They won by a score of 8-3.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (during the game): “The New York Yankees now clinch a postseason berth with the Blue Jays’ defeat. The Yankees are up 7-3 over the Twins in the 9th, so the party will be in Minneapolis”

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field on September 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aaron Judge also hit his first home run since returning from the injured list last week.

The home run was the 386th of his career, which tied Aramis Ramírez for 70th on the all-time list.

Following Ramírez, the next player for Judge to pass will be Johnny Bench (389).

Social Media On Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

Gary Phillips: “Welp, Aaron Judge has his first homer since coming off the IL, a monstrous, 397-foot, three-run bomb into the second deck. #Yankees”

Underdog MLB: “ALL RISE Aaron Judge homers for the first time since May 24th”

@TalkinYanks: “ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE HITS HIS FIRST HOME RUN SINCE RETURNING”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Aaron Judge has two less homers than Cal Raleigh and he hadn’t played in three months.”

Eric Hubbs: “397 feet for this detonation is just a mockery of numbers, distance, and science”

MLB: “AARON JUDGE CLOBBERS ONE OFF THE THIRD DECK!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 42-32 in 74 games at home).

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History In Twins Game

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