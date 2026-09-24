New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees played the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 9-2.

Ben Rice had three hits, including two home runs.

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote: “Ben Rice just clubbed his 40th homer. The only other Yankee to have a 40-HR season in their first 3 big league seasons are Joe DiMaggio and Aaron Judge.”

Aaron Judge Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

After his big game, Aaron Judge was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What kind of hitter, in your eyes, has Ben Rice grown into?”

Judge: “Just a complete hitter. He’s a guy… we can talk about the two homers he hit, 40 and 41, which is so impressive, but then he goes up there his last at-bat — it’s a game that’s kind of out of hand — and he drives the ball the opposite way. That just speaks volumes to the type of player he is. Each year he’s gotten better, each month he’s gotten better, even through bad slumps. He’s just making the reads and making the changes he needs to, to get back to his normal self. So it’s been fun to watch. He’s a complete player, and why he’s at the top of our lineup for a reason.”

Reporter: “What has impressed you behind the scenes most about his work ethic and routine?”

Judge: “It’s consistent. I think that’s the biggest thing. That’s one thing I always tell guys — the difference between minor leaguers and big leaguers is the consistency. He’s one of the best. I can look up at the clock and I know exactly where he’s going to be, in the cage, you know what he’s doing in the training room, the weight room. It’s just every single day, man, this guy’s a machine.”

Looking At Rice

Rice is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He is batting .263 with 41 home runs, 97 RBIs and 103 runs in 151 games this year.