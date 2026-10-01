New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Cody Bellinger Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 9-2.

With the victory, they swept the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox out of the Bronx in humiliating fashion. They outscored the Red Sox 18-2 in the wild-card series. They are off to Tampa Bay for a best-of-five AL Division Series beginning Saturday”

Aaron Judge Makes Cody Bellinger Statement

Cody Bellinger finished the win with two hits, including one home run and four RBIs.

After the game, Aaron Judge was about Bellinger when he spoke to YES Network.

Meredith Marakovits: “Last night it was Ben Rice. Tonight it was Cody Bellinger with some big hits. Those two bats in the lineup. Just how valuable are they?”

Judge: “It’s amazing. We saw Ben Rice make a lot of strides last year. I knew coming into this year he’s going to have a great year for us. And then that’s why we signed back Cody Bellinger, man. He’s built for this. He’s built for New York. He’s built for the big moment. And he continues to show up for us when we need him.”

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

As Judge alluded to, Bellinger signed a big deal with the Yankees over the offseason.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since the 2009 season.