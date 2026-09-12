New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement After Mets Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and New York Mets opened up a three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.

Aaron Judge finished with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Judge met with the media (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “You guys managed to hold off the Mets for a win tonight. Just overall, what do you think of the way this team has been playing lately?”

Judge: “Incredible to get to a pitcher like McLean. He’s one of the best young pitchers in the game. He’s got some amazing stuff. So for us to put a couple crooked numbers on him and kind of hold off their offense. They started getting going there at the end. Just got to keep it rolling. We’re on a mission. We know what’s ahead of us and got to keep playing clean baseball.”

Social Media Reacts To Yankees’ Win

Here’s what people were saying on Friday:

Chris Kirschner: “Juan Soto grounds into a double play to end the game, and the Yankees hold on to win 6-4 over the Mets. Yankees are 85-62 and remain 3 games behind the Rays for the lead of the AL East.”

@eyyankees: “Carlos Rodon tonight: 6.1 IP 3 H 1 R 0 ER 8 K 0 BB”

Jorge Castillo: “Final: Yankees 6, Mets 4 The Yankees take this Subway Series opener behind a strong start from Carlos Rodón (6 1/3 IP, 2 R). Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run. Nolan McLean allowed five runs on a a career-high 10 hits over five innings for the Mets.”

Eric Hubbs: “Smell ya Juan. Yankees win! Great Rodon start. Belli and Ben bombs. Three hit night from Luis. Two more from Spencer. Good W”