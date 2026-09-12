On Friday night, the New York Yankees and New York Mets opened up a three-game series in the Bronx.
The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.
Aaron Judge finished with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts in three at-bats.
New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement
After the game, Judge met with the media (via YES Network).
Meredith Marakovits: “You guys managed to hold off the Mets for a win tonight. Just overall, what do you think of the way this team has been playing lately?”
Judge: “Incredible to get to a pitcher like McLean. He’s one of the best young pitchers in the game. He’s got some amazing stuff. So for us to put a couple crooked numbers on him and kind of hold off their offense. They started getting going there at the end. Just got to keep it rolling. We’re on a mission. We know what’s ahead of us and got to keep playing clean baseball.”
Social Media Reacts To Yankees’ Win
Here’s what people were saying on Friday:
Chris Kirschner: “Juan Soto grounds into a double play to end the game, and the Yankees hold on to win 6-4 over the Mets. Yankees are 85-62 and remain 3 games behind the Rays for the lead of the AL East.”
@eyyankees: “Carlos Rodon tonight: 6.1 IP 3 H 1 R 0 ER 8 K 0 BB”
Jorge Castillo: “Final: Yankees 6, Mets 4 The Yankees take this Subway Series opener behind a strong start from Carlos Rodón (6 1/3 IP, 2 R). Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run. Nolan McLean allowed five runs on a a career-high 10 hits over five innings for the Mets.”
Eric Hubbs: “Smell ya Juan. Yankees win! Great Rodon start. Belli and Ben bombs. Three hit night from Luis. Two more from Spencer. Good W”
New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement After Mets Game