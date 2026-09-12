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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement After Mets Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and New York Mets opened up a three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.

Aaron Judge finished with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement

GettyDerek Jeter hugs Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during commemorations for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, Judge met with the media (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “You guys managed to hold off the Mets for a win tonight. Just overall, what do you think of the way this team has been playing lately?”

Judge: “Incredible to get to a pitcher like McLean. He’s one of the best young pitchers in the game. He’s got some amazing stuff. So for us to put a couple crooked numbers on him and kind of hold off their offense. They started getting going there at the end. Just got to keep it rolling. We’re on a mission. We know what’s ahead of us and got to keep playing clean baseball.”

Social Media Reacts To Yankees’ Win

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands on third base in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Here’s what people were saying on Friday:

Chris Kirschner:Juan Soto grounds into a double play to end the game, and the Yankees hold on to win 6-4 over the Mets. Yankees are 85-62 and remain 3 games behind the Rays for the lead of the AL East.”

@eyyankees: “Carlos Rodon tonight: 6.1 IP 3 H 1 R 0 ER 8 K 0 BB”

Jorge Castillo: “Final: Yankees 6, Mets 4 The Yankees take this Subway Series opener behind a strong start from Carlos Rodón (6 1/3 IP, 2 R). Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run. Nolan McLean allowed five runs on a a career-high 10 hits over five innings for the Mets.”

Eric Hubbs: “Smell ya Juan. Yankees win! Great Rodon start. Belli and Ben bombs. Three hit night from Luis. Two more from Spencer. Good W”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement After Mets Game

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