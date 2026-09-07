New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Intriguing Derek Jeter Admission

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series where they lost two out of three games to the San Diego Padres (in California).

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

They will open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night (in the Bronx).

There is hope that three-time MVP Aaron Judge can return to the lineup this week.

MLB.com wrote (on September 6): “Ran bases and performed outfield work Sept. 6. Expected to face live pitching Sept. 7 in New York, his first time doing so since the injury. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Judge has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Aaron Judge Makes Intriguing Derek Jeter Admission

In an interview with Ralph Lauren (in June), Judge was asked an intriguing question.

He also mentioned that he speaks to Derek Jeter frequently.

Michael Sebastian: “I want to know how you balance the legacy of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio and Derek Jeter and not just feel overwhelmed by that every day.”

Judge: “Well, first off, there’s only one Derek Jeter. There’s only one Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, all those guys. And I think the best way to represent them and honor them is just to go out there and be the best Aaron Judge I can be. If I try to go out there and be Babe Ruth or follow his legacy, I think I’m doing him a disservice and I’m doing myself a disservice. I’m doing the fans a disservice. It’s just really about I learned from their experiences, what they did. I talked to a lot of them. I talked to Jeter a lot, a lot of the old Yankees, and try to learn from their lessons and go out there and pave my own way to be the best Aaron Judge I can be, so that hopefully down the road the next Yankee star can go out there and be the best version of themselves.”

Play

Jeter spent his entire career with the Yankees, so fans will likely enjoy hearing that he is in touch with Judge.

Right now, Judge is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with New York).