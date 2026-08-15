New York Yankees Get Aaron Judge News During Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are playing the first game of their series in Canada.

The Yankees are playing another series without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

He has been out since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

Yankees Get Aaron Judge Update

Ahead of Friday’s game, the latest update on Judge was reported by Tricia Whitaker of Apple TV.

@eyyankees wrote (via X): “Tricia Whitaker just said on the Apple TV pregame that Aaron Judge played catch today and felt great.”

Whitaker responded: “Can confirm, via my convo with Aaron Boone. Said he maybe needs a month to get back, but of course timeline is still unofficial.”

While it’s not a big update, any piece of news regarding Judge will be of interest to Yankees fans.

The team’s offense has struggled in his absence.

Before the injury, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in his 11th season at the MLB level (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts To Latest On Judge

@mafitz3: “We’ll be lucky if he returns in time for the playoffs.”

@RickyyMB: “He’s close…rest of the league is on notice!”

@BeeSupreme_: “He won’t be back until September but this is definitely a start.”

@MARDIE2796: “You kept out the part where she asked Aaron Boone a timeline and he said about another month”

@LuvFreedom123: “Playing catch but no batting practice. I hope he will be used as a DH. Two years straight of bad injuries from fielding is harming the team. Maybe put Rice behind the plate. Garcia is a very good 1st baseman. Rice isn’t exactly hitting well at the moment.”