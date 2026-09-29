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Aaron Judge Reacts To 5-Year New York Yankees Teammate Retiring

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 15: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Their final game of the 2026 regular season was canceled due to weather.

Aaron Judge Reacts To 5-Year Yankees Teammate Retiring

GettyTyler Wade #14, Aaron Judge #99, and Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrate after their win during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 06, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Red Sox, a former Yankees player announced his retirement from baseball.

Tyler Wade wrote (via Instagram): “Dear baseball, For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to play in the Major Leagues. Now, 13 years later and after 9 years in the big leagues, it’s time to close this chapter. I want to thank the @yankees for taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing for the best franchise in all of sports. To everyone in the @padres organization, the staff, the fans, thank you. I loved every minute of my two years wearing the brown and gold! @angels and @athletics , you were also a huge part of my journey, and I’m grateful for every experience along the way. To all the coaches, staff, trainers, and fans who played a part in my career, thank you. And lastly, to all my teammates: I’m going to miss the grind, the competition, the clubhouse and being in the jungle every day with the guys. Thank you, baseball. You gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

One person to react to Wade’s post was Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

He was teammates with Wade for five seasons.

Judge wrote (via his Instagram story): “What a ride brother! From the 1st run to the last! 👊”

Looking At Wade

GettyTyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates a home run in the fifth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Wade was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the franchise.

Following New York, Wade had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres over nine total seasons in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Judge Reacts To 5-Year New York Yankees Teammate Retiring

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