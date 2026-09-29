Aaron Judge Reacts To 5-Year New York Yankees Teammate Retiring

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Their final game of the 2026 regular season was canceled due to weather.

Aaron Judge Reacts To 5-Year Yankees Teammate Retiring

Ahead of their series with the Red Sox, a former Yankees player announced his retirement from baseball.

Tyler Wade wrote (via Instagram): “Dear baseball, For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to play in the Major Leagues. Now, 13 years later and after 9 years in the big leagues, it’s time to close this chapter. I want to thank the @yankees for taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing for the best franchise in all of sports. To everyone in the @padres organization, the staff, the fans, thank you. I loved every minute of my two years wearing the brown and gold! @angels and @athletics , you were also a huge part of my journey, and I’m grateful for every experience along the way. To all the coaches, staff, trainers, and fans who played a part in my career, thank you. And lastly, to all my teammates: I’m going to miss the grind, the competition, the clubhouse and being in the jungle every day with the guys. Thank you, baseball. You gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

One person to react to Wade’s post was Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

He was teammates with Wade for five seasons.

Judge wrote (via his Instagram story): “What a ride brother! From the 1st run to the last! 👊”

Looking At Wade

Wade was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the franchise.

Following New York, Wade had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres over nine total seasons in the MLB.