NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
@tenayaende: “Welcome back 99! Let’s get to work 🔨🛻”
@racheldellapelle: “Can’t stop watching this it’s so good”
@javigorguis_: “My favorite player X my favorite truck let’s go”
@wellsmcmahon: “Think y’all just made my decision on f250 vs Chevy 2500”
@mx_jenriquez_2199: “I’m a huge ford fan now I’m more in love since judge was mentioned”
@gregeblankenship: “This is awesome!!”
@omerctk_1: “I’ve been driving Fords for 20 years, and I haven’t seen anything more legendary.”
The Yankees and Ashley Rodón were among the first people to like Judge’s post.
Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Rockies Finale
The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.
They have gone 83-62 in 145 games this year.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.The Yankees have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup on Tuesday night.He had two hits and one run during Wednesday’s 6-1 […]
New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post During Rockies Series