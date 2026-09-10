New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post During Rockies Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup on Tuesday night.

He had two hits and one run during Wednesday’s 6-1 victory.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post

Prior to Thursday’s game, Judge shared a joint post to Instagram (with Ford).

The caption said: “When the job’s not finished, there’s only one thing to do… Ford Super DutyⓇ 🤝 @thejudge44”

There were over 3,000 likes in two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tenayaende: “Welcome back 99! Let’s get to work 🔨🛻”

@racheldellapelle: “Can’t stop watching this it’s so good”

@javigorguis_: “My favorite player X my favorite truck let’s go”

@wellsmcmahon: “Think y’all just made my decision on f250 vs Chevy 2500”

@mx_jenriquez_2199: “I’m a huge ford fan now I’m more in love since judge was mentioned”

@gregeblankenship: “This is awesome!!”

@omerctk_1: “I’ve been driving Fords for 20 years, and I haven’t seen anything more legendary.”

The Yankees and Ashley Rodón were among the first people to like Judge’s post.

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Rockies Finale

The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 83-62 in 145 games this year.