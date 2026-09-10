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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post During Rockies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup on Tuesday night.

He had two hits and one run during Wednesday’s 6-1 victory.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Judge shared a joint post to Instagram (with Ford).

The caption said: “When the job’s not finished, there’s only one thing to do… Ford Super DutyⓇ 🤝 @thejudge44”

There were over 3,000 likes in two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tenayaende: “Welcome back 99! Let’s get to work 🔨🛻”

@racheldellapelle: “Can’t stop watching this it’s so good”

@javigorguis_: “My favorite player X my favorite truck let’s go”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@wellsmcmahon: “Think y’all just made my decision on f250 vs Chevy 2500”

@mx_jenriquez_2199: “I’m a huge ford fan now I’m more in love since judge was mentioned”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@gregeblankenship: “This is awesome!!”

@omerctk_1: “I’ve been driving Fords for 20 years, and I haven’t seen anything more legendary.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands on deck in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees and Ashley Rodón were among the first people to like Judge’s post.

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Rockies Finale

GettyCody Bellinger #35 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. 

The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 83-62 in 145 games this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post During Rockies Series

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