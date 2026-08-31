MLB Insider Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They most recently beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1 (at home) on Sunday.

MLB Insider Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees will play another series without Aaron Judge, as he has been out since May 31 with an injury.

That said, Judge is on the road trip with the team.

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Hit overhand batting practice indoors Aug. 25, his first time doing so since being placed on the injured list. Had been performing tee-and-toss exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training. Will travel with club to West Coast. Hopes to return without rehab assignment.”

On Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post spoke about Judge (via Pinstripe Post).

Sherman: “My over-under was September 10th because I think I said September 10th, DH against Colorado, September 11th, play the Mets in right field on the 9/11 game, which will be meaningful for everyone in a bunch of different ways. I think he’s getting closer… He is going to call the shots on this. And I think that the fact that he’s going with them means that he is really edging close to some real stuff that is best done with them as opposed to in Tampa, back at the stadium with trainers. So I think if I were a betting man, you will see him hit on the field at some point on this West Coast trip… But I’ll say this also. He does need to prep his body. He hasn’t played baseball since May 31st. And more important, he was not allowed to do anything for a couple of months. He wasn’t allowed to ride a stationary bicycle. So he has a lot of ground to make up. He’s a world-class athlete. I’m sure he’ll make it up. But you also don’t want to rush it because any setback and then the season’s over.”

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Judge is in the middle of his 11th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Before the injury, he had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They are 41-28 in 69 games on the road.