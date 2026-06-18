Injured New York Yankees Star Still Owed $200 Million

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 10-5.

They now have a 2-0 lead in the series (and will look to go for the sweep on Thursday).

Injured Yankees Star Still Owed $200 Million

The Yankees have been playing without their best player (Aaron Judge) since May 31.

Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “After a period of rest and recovery, will be evaluated again in 4-6 weeks (approximately July 3-July 17) to determine level of healing and appropriate next steps.”

Judge is seen by many as the best player in the entire MLB.

That said, it’s still worth pointing out that the Yankees still owe the three-time MVP $200 million after this season.

He will make $40 million per year until 2031.

When healthy, Judge is worth every dollar (and more).

That said, it will still be worth watching how he ends his career, as he’ll be 40 years old during the final season of the contract.

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his legendary career in New York.

The future Hall of Famer is batting .291 with 1,258 hits, 385 home runs, 868 RBIs, 916 runs and 70 stolen bases in 1,204 games.

Yankees Right Now